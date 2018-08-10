‘Let it go’ at Sharkey Theater this weekend

Ho'okele Staff | Aug 10, 2018

Miki Lau

Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam Morale Welfare and Recreation

This Saturday, Aug. 11, Sharkey Theater will be showing the Disney movie “Frozen” for free in a sensory-friendly setting.

What does sensory friendly mean? How is this different than a regular movie?

According to Exceptional Family Member Program case liaisons, Sensory-friendly movie showings are in a relaxed setting where theater lighting is dimmed and the audience is not completely in the dark. In addition, families are allowed to make sounds, dance, and sing aloud without having to be quieted.

Everyone experiences sensory input differently and sometimes, loud noises, bright lights, and the smells can make going to the movie theaters difficult. Allowing for some adjustments can let a family have the same opportunities to enjoy a movie together. It’s all about allowing families to enjoy quality time together in a safe and accepting environment.

This free event begins at 2:30 p.m. and is open to the community for an afternoon of inclusive fun.

For more information, call 473-2651 or visit www.greatlifehawaii.com.