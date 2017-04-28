Last-second shot raises 647th SFS to victory

Ho'okele Staff | Apr 28, 2017

Story and photo by Randy Dela Cruz

Sports Editor, Ho‘okele

A coast-to-coast drive that started with only four seconds on the clock ended with a game-winning lay-up by Senior Airman Shawn Daley to lift the 647th Security Forces Squadron (647 SFS) to a 50-48 win against Naval Computer Telecommunications Area Master Station Pacific West (NCTAMS PAC West) on April 24. It was a battle of the top two teams in the Red Division at Hickam Fitness Center, Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam.

The dramatic win raised 647 SFS to the Red Division championship with a record of 11-1, while NCTAMS PAC West ended their regular season in third place at 10-2.

Both teams have punched their tickets to the playoffs for this weekend, April 29-30 and May 1.

NCTAMS draws USS Jefferson City (SSN 759), the fourth seed from the Afloat Division, in the first round on April 29, starting at 1 p.m. at Hickam Fitness Center.

Meanwhile, the 647 SFS begins their playoff run with a 10 a.m. showdown against Fleet Area Control and Surveillance Facility (FACSFAC), the final seed from the Blue Division, also at HFC.

The 647 SFS climbed to the top of the Red Division after surviving a rough-and-tumble dog-fight against NCTAMS that went back and forth throughout the entire game.

Tied at 48-48 with four ticks remaining on the clock, Daley got the ball near the NCTAMS basket and motored up the court at breakneck speed. Daley kissed the lethal basket off the glass and into the hole as the horn sounded.

“I felt like I had enough time where I could get the ball up the court in four seconds and still get a good shot,” Daley said. “They were pressing me the whole game, so I knew it (the defense) would open up off the dribble. I dribbled in and took it to the rack and it went in.”

The bang-bang play happened so quickly that NCTAMS head coach Master Chief Patrick Walker said it was just one of those plays made by a good player.

“It was one of those plays where the weak side help didn’t come over,” Walker said. “We thought that our man-to-man was good enough, but apparently with four seconds in the game, it wasn’t good enough.”

Daley was a thorn in the side against NCTAMS the entire game, as the speedy point guard led all scorers in the game with 22 points, and 14 of them came in the second half.

Daley started the second half the same way he opened the first half, by knocking down treys.

He went on to splash down four treys for the game with each bomb coming at key moments.

NCTAMS Information Systems Technician 3rd Class Miltuan Williams started the scoring in the first half with a trey, only to be tied by Daley on a trey of his own.

Then, after trailing NCTAMS by a point going into halftime, Daley opened up the second half with his third trey of the game to give the 647 SFS their first lead since early in the first half.

After losing the lead later in the second half, Daley again answered the call with a drop from downtown that put the 647 SFS back in the lead at 38-37.

Daley was even clutch from the free-throw line. He sank three of four to give the 647 SFS a four-point lead at 48-44 with only 1:58 remaining in the game.

Back came NCTAMS, and when Information Systems Technician 3rd Class Marcus Jenkins scored off a putback, the game was tied at 48-48. It set up the sensational game winner by Daley.

“It’s just been a journey,” said Daley about winning the Red title. “I can’t ask for better teammates. They’re all part of the team and they all help me get good shots. I can’t say enough about my squadron and my teammates.”

Following the stunning loss, Walker said that he doesn’t believe that the game will have any effect on how NCTAMS performs in the playoffs.

Daley said that he and his teammates must fight each playoff game as if it is the last one of the season.

“Playoffs are a week away, but we’ve still got to think ahead,” Daley said. “We’ve got to make sure we take it one by one.”