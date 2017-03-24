Last Run stays alive for second round showdown

Ho'okele Staff | Mar 24, 2017

Story and photo by Randy Dela Cruz

Sports Editor, Ho‘okele

With the game on the line and time running out, Yeoman 2nd Class Cosey Duplessis did what every team wants to see at the free-throw line.

Duplessis, who scored six points on three baskets earlier, put the game away by hitting seven of eight shots from the charity stripe, the first six in a row, to keep the Last Run team’s postseason hopes alive. They got a 53-43 win over the 613th Air and Space Operation Center (613 AOC) on March 21 in the first round of the Over 30, White Division playoffs at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam Fitness Center,

“Duplessis stepped up,” Legalman 1st Class Kevin Harrison said. “He held it down at the free-throw line. Nothing shook his confidence and he went up there and he hit them when he needed to.”

As expected, the first-round matchup between the fourth (613 AOC) and fifth (Last Run) seed was tight and down to the wire.

The first few minutes of play yielded three ties, with the final deadlock coming with only 5:14 remaining before halftime.

A basket by 613 AOC guard Tech. Sgt. Jowayne Carr put the game even at 15-15, but the shot only seemed to strengthen Last Run’s resolve.

Chief Yeoman Marcus Howard splashed down a trey that gave Last Run a seven-point lead at 22-15. Then, Chief Machinist Mate Shaun Sims came up with a basket-and-one to cap off a 10-0 run just before intermission.

“We just pulled it together as a team,” Harrison said. “We had to allow each other to just keep pushing. We didn’t have any substitutions, so we just had to suck it up and go. Sticking together is what pulled us through.”

After the break, the 613 AOC made up the halftime deficit and caught Last Run with 12:53 remaining in the game on back-to-back baskets by Carr that tied it up at 34-34.

However, five straight points finished off by another trey from Howard put Last Run back up by five at 39-34.

Harrison said that the team’s ability to stand up to pressure comes from having the leadership of veteran Navy personnel that includes two chiefs and a first class on the starting five.

“That’s straight up leadership,” he said. “We work on it all day in the office and bring it out here. It may seem like just basketball to some people, but we’re family. We’re out here pushing on the court too.”

Last Run did get a scare though, when Sims fell in a heap after diving for a loose ball with only 4:09 remaining on the clock.

While Last Run was still up by five points at 43-38, having to finish the remainder of the game with only four players could have turned the tables on the team.

Instead, Sims, who was obviously hurt from the fall, got up and continued to play.

“There was no to time to give up. We just had to stick to it,” Harrison said.

After getting through the first round, Harrison acknowledged that it would only get tougher from here on.

“We just have to play harder,” he said. “Keep pushing and count on each other every step of the way.”

Getting past the 613 AOC was tough, but Last Run will face an even stiffer challenge when they square off against the undefeated White Division regular season champions 647th Civil Engineer Squadron (647 CES) Bulls on March 28, starting at 5:30 p.m. at JBPHH Fitness Center.