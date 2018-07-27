Lane closures planned from Arizona Street (Halawa Gate) to Radford Drive

| Jul 27, 2018

Lane closures are planned for August 2018. Courtesy of Honolulu Authority for Rapid Transportation

Honolulu Authority for Rapid Transportation

The Honolulu Authority for Rapid Transportation (HART) would like to notify area residents and businesses of alternating lane closures Aug. 6 to 17.

The closures are associated with work to upgrade the Honolulu Rail Transit Project’s utility infrastructure in the area. The work will take place Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. For the safety of work crews and the traveling public, please observe construction signage.

What to expect during construction:

• Eastbound lanes along Kamehameha Highway will be reduced to one lane. Travel lane will be shifted toward the mountain.

• During non-working hours, the traffic configuration will provide three lanes of through traffic in the eastbound direction.

• Bus stops and routes may be modified or closed during this operation. For up-to-date bus information, call 848-5555 or visit www.TheBus. org.

For more information, call HART’s 24-hour project hotline at 566-2299 or visit www.honolulutransit.org.

Share and Enjoy:
  • Print
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Google Bookmarks
  • email
  • RSS

Category: News