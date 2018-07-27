Lane closures planned from Arizona Street (Halawa Gate) to Radford Drive

Ho'okele Staff | Jul 27, 2018

Honolulu Authority for Rapid Transportation

The Honolulu Authority for Rapid Transportation (HART) would like to notify area residents and businesses of alternating lane closures Aug. 6 to 17.

The closures are associated with work to upgrade the Honolulu Rail Transit Project’s utility infrastructure in the area. The work will take place Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. For the safety of work crews and the traveling public, please observe construction signage.

What to expect during construction:

• Eastbound lanes along Kamehameha Highway will be reduced to one lane. Travel lane will be shifted toward the mountain.

• During non-working hours, the traffic configuration will provide three lanes of through traffic in the eastbound direction.

• Bus stops and routes may be modified or closed during this operation. For up-to-date bus information, call 848-5555 or visit www.TheBus. org.

For more information, call HART’s 24-hour project hotline at 566-2299 or visit www.honolulutransit.org.