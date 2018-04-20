Lake Monsters use big inning to steamroll Lucky 7s

Ho'okele Staff | Apr 20, 2018

Story and photo by Randy Dela Cruz

Sports Editor, Ho‘okele

The Lake Monsters (USS Chicago – SSN 771) rallied in the third to score seven runs en route to an 8-4 victory over the Lucky 7s (USS North Carolina – SSN 777) in an Afloat Division intramural opening-season softball game on April 14 at Hickam Softball Complex, Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam.

In the team’s big third inning, the Lake Monsters batted around the order and rapped out 10 hits to score seven times and lock down the contest.

“It’s momentum. I’m pretty sure that’s what it was,” said Machinist’s Mate (Non-Nuclear, Submarine Auxiliary) 3rd Class Grey Wreford, who rapped out three hits and drove in three runs. “Everyone was feeding off of each other.”

Wreford was responsible for putting the Lake Monsters out in front with an RBI single in the top of the first inning that came after two outs.

The team was held scoreless in the top of the second inning, but in the third, Culinary Specialist (Submarines) Billy Johnson kickstarted a rally by lacing a single to lead off the frame.

Three batters later with two men on base, Electronics Technician (Submarine, Navigation) Seaman Robert Talbot sliced a hit to drive in Johnson for the second run of the game.

Following Talbot, Information Systems Technician (Submarines) Alex Briggs placed another single through the infield to make it 3-0 Lake Monsters.

Up next, Wreford, who drove in one run in the first, followed through with the team’s third consecutive hit in the third inning to drive in two runs and a 5-0 lead.

After an error by the Lucky 7s produced two more runs for the Lake Monsters, Johnson, who led off the inning with a single, got his second hit of the frame to drive in another run and make it 8-0.

In the bottom of the third inning, the Lucky 7s finally broke the ice, but not without the help of the Lake Monsters defense.

A bases-on-balls, with the bases full of Lucky 7 runners, gave the team its first run of the game to make it 8-1.

Then a throwing error by the Lake Monsters shortstop allowed two more runners to score and that pulled the Lucky 7s to within five runs at 8-3.

That set up Senior Chief Electronics Technician (Communication, Submarine) Matt Lasher, who stepped up to the plate and punched a single through the infield and into the outfield to cash in on the only RBI for the Lucky 7s.

From that point on, both defenses stepped up to keep each other off of the scoreboard.

After letting two runs score on an error, the Lake Monsters played stellar defense – especially in the outfield.

In the bottom of the fifth inning, outfielder Machinist’s Mate (Nuclear Power) 3rd Class Terence Moaltrie came up with a spectacular catch, by charging from center field to make a one-handed stab off of a sinking line drive.

Still, Wreford said he feels that the team will improve a lot more on defense, as the season progresses.

“We definitely could have been better defensively,” he admitted. “We had some errors, but we’ll get better next time.”

While the Lake Monsters got off to a great start with the win, Wreford stated that win or lose, the main thing this season is for the players to relax and delight in the game.

“We’re just here to have fun,” he said. “Get off the boat and just enjoy ourselves. That’s all we’re trying to do.”