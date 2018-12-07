Kilauea Military Camp open again after volcano eruption

Ho'okele Staff | Dec 07, 2018

Kilauea Military Camp

Kilauea Military Camp (KMC) is now open to eligible patrons months after the eruption of Kilauea Volcano.

KMC, a Morale, Welfare and Recreation facility on the island of Hawaii, reopened for business Sept. 22 following Kilauea Volcano’s summit activity within Hawaii Volcanoes National Park.

A post-event assessment of KMC property was completed in August, according to the facility’s Facebook page.

“We are happy to report m i n i m a l d a m a g e t o o u r historic facilities and lodging units,” the post stated. “KMC staff is in the process of prompt cleanup of camp buildings and grounds, and fresh resupply to retail outlets and Food & Beverage operations.”

KMC sits on 52 acres with many historic touches that have been preserved. KMC offers a variety of lodging and amenities.

Patrons may partake in a variety of activities during their stay such as hiking, cultural events, tennis, golf, bowling, as well as KMC tours of the island’s attractions.

KMC facilities include a bowling center and snack bar, a cafeteria and lounge, banquet facilities, a general store, recreation lodge with arcade games, pool tables, table tennis, basketball and tennis courts and a fitness center.

KMC is open to all active and retired military, members of the Reserve and National Guard, active and retired Department of Defense civilian employees, dependents and sponsored guests.

For more information about KMC, visit their website at www.KilaueaMilitaryCamp. com or call 967-8333.

For more information about Hawaii Volcanoes National Park, visit https://www.nps. gov/havo/index.htm or call 808-985-6000.

