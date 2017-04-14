Kernel Popcorn pulls magic tricks for all ages

Ho'okele Staff | Apr 14, 2017

Story and photo by Gaea Armour

Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam Morale, Welfare and Recreation

Just as it did around this time last year, the Kernel Popcorn Magic Show brought in magic tricks and a laughter-filled atmosphere for the whole family at Sharkey Theater, April 2.

“Being back here at Pearl Harbor is just like coming back home. There’s so many days I go around the world. I perform the Kernel Popcorn Magic Show through Morale, Welfare and Recreation (MWR). I travel with Armed Forces Entertainment periodically to Europe, performing in countries such as Spain, Italy, Turkey and Iceland. My last tour was at the Air Force Base in England,” Kernel Popcorn said. “My show is suited for all families of all division of the forces, as I say, from ages 3 to 93.”

During his show, toddlers, school age kids, moms and dads, grandmas and grandpas experienced an afternoon of trickery using cards, balloons, locks and chains and even toilet paper.

Kernel Popcorn performed during the week throughout Joint Base at all the Child Development Centers, School Age Centers, Joint Base Library, Military Family Support Center and Navy Exchange.

He also entertained children with balloon animals during the Sunday brunch and Mongolian barbecue night at the Historic Hickam Officers’ Club. All shows were free and open to all Department of Defense cardholders and sponsored guests.

Kernel Popcorn has been performing for over 24 years.

“I find when I travel in these shows for the forces, it’s more rewarding. It’s not very often you get to see live entertainment all the time. The Armed Forces Entertainment makes it available too and I’m glad to be part of the system,” Kernel Popcorn said.