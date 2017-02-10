Kamehameha Highway utilities work to begin Feb. 13

Ho'okele Staff | Feb 10, 2017

The Honolulu Authority for Rapid Transportation (HART) will be conducting surveying and right-of-way mark-out work for utilities along Kamehameha Highway.

Beginning Monday, Feb. 13 through Friday, March 3, one lane will be closed weekdays between Kohomua Street and Center Drive eastbound direction from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and westbound direction from 6 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

If you have any questions or comments, please call HART’s 24-hour project hotline at 566-2299 or visit www.honolulutransit.org.