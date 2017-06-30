June-July Community Calendar

Ho'okele Staff | Jun 30, 2017

JBPHH RECYCLING PROGRAM

NOW — Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam (JBPHH) has two recycling program operating locations at Hickam and Pearl Harbor, for customer convenience and support. The Pearl Harbor recycling center is located on Russell Avenue, building 159. The Hickam Recycling Center is at Kuntz Avenue, building 1715. Another service available through the Hickam Recycling Center is the use of a large commercial shredder by appointment. FMI: JBPHH Recycling Program at 474-9207.

FEDS FEED FAMILIES

NOW TO AUG. 31 — The annual Feds Feeds Families Campaign has officially begun. Please contact your command representative to make nonperishable food donations. Donations will go to the Hawaii Foodbank. Boxes are placed around the command or items can be dropped off next to room 315 in building 150, third floor). The point of contact is ITCS (IW/AW) Carrie Allen. FMI: 473-0054 or email carrie.allen@navy.mil.

JBPHH CHAPEL UPDATES

JULY — Beginning July 2, the Catholic Mass time will permanently change to 8 a.m. on Sundays at the Pearl Harbor Memorial Chapel. In addition, Vacation Bible School will be held July 11-14, from 5:45 to 7:45 p.m. at the Pearl Harbor Memorial Chapel. For a list of the chapel services and programs at JBPHH, visit the link www.cnic.navy.mil/regions/cnrh/ installations/jb_pearl_harbor_hickam/om/ religious_programs/chapels.html

FREEDOM FEST AT PMRF

JULY 3 — America’s Most West Freedom Fest will begin at 6 p.m. at Shenanigans at Pacific Missile Range Facility on Kauai. Gates open at 5 p.m. and the free event is open to the public. The event will include live entertainment, crafts, food vendors, games bounce houses and an art mural. The event will feature fireworks at 9 p.m. FMI: 335-4446 or 335-4708 or www.pmrf.greatlifehawaii.com

CAMPING IN THE PARK

JULY 3-4 — Camping in the park will be held at Hickam Harbor. Campsite prices range from $30 to $35. Camping begins at 4 p.m. July 3 and ends 8 a.m. July 4. FMI: 449-5215.

VETERANS ROUNDUP

JULY 4 — A Kauai Veterans Council Fourth of July Veterans Roundup will be held for veterans and their families from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Kauai Veterans Center in Lihue. FMI: 246-1135.

PICNIC ON THE PIER

JULY 4 — The Battleship Missouri Memorial will hold a Picnic on the Pier event beginning at 6 p.m. The celebration will end with a fireworks display. The event will include live music by Kalei Gamiao and special guests Jon Yamasato and Lopaka Colon. The event will also feature children’s activities and raffle prizes. The fireworks show will begin shortly after 9 p.m. For ticket information, visit www. ussmissouri.org/picnic

RESUME WRITING CLASSES

JULY 5 — A class for writing resumes for the private sector will be held from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. at Military and Family Support Center Hickam. In addition, a separate class about federal employment will be held from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. at Military and Family Support Center Pearl Harbor. It will cover topics such as hiring preferences and programs for veterans and military spouses. FMI: www.greatlifehawaii.com/family-support/ mfsc-class-schedule or 474-1999.

MANAGING MONEY, CREDIT

JULY 6 — A class on managing money and credit will be held from 2 to 3:30 p.m. at Military and Family Support Center Pearl Harbor. The class will cover the basics of debt reduction, budgeting, saving, and investing basics to advanced strategies and guidance for improving your credit score. It will also focus on planning savings goals and gaining awareness about loans. FMI: www.greatlifehawaii. com/family-support/mfsc-class-schedule or 474-1999.

SUICIDE INTERVENTION TRAINING

JULY 6-7 — Applied Suicide Intervention Skills Training (ASIST) will be held from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Pearl Harbor Memorial Chapel. This is a twoday, 15-hour workshop that teaches suicide first aid intervention skills. Similar to the medical first aid concept, suicide first aid caregivers learn verbal intervention skills that apply potentially lifesaving techniques to reduce suicide risk. Attendees can learn to be a more willing, capable and confident caregiver to those having thoughts of suicide. This is an interactive workshop. FMI: www. greatlifehawaii.com/family-support/mfsc-class-schedule or 474-1999.

BLOOD DRIVES

JULY 11, 18 — Armed Services Blood Program drives will be held July 11 at the Pearl Harbor Navy Exchange main entrance and July 18 at the Hickam Exchange next to the registers. Both blood drives will be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. FMI: 433-6148 or email Michele. Lele.civ@mail.mil.

FOOTBALL PROCAMP

JULY 19-20 — A Football ProCamp will be held on the Hickam side of Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam from 4 to 7 p.m. both days. The camp will include appearances by Steve Smith Sr., NFL Network analyst and former wide receiver for the Carolina Panthers and Baltimore Ravens. In addition, a commissary meet-and-greet is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. July 19. It is open to first through eighth-grade youth of active duty military, reservists, retirees and Department of Defense civilian employees. Visit your commissary or youth sports office for more details. FMI: www.greatlifehawaii.com.

MOVIE SHOWTIMES

Wonder Woman

Before she was Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot), she was Diana, princess of the Amazons, trained to be an unconquerable warrior. Raised on a sheltered island paradise, Diana meets an American pilot (Chris Pine) who tells her about the massive conflict that’s raging in the outside world. Convinced that she can stop the threat, Diana leaves her home for the first time. Fighting alongside men in a war to end all wars, she finally discovers her full powers and true destiny.

SHARKEY THEATER

TODAY — JUNE 30

7:00 PM • Wonder Woman (3-D) PG-13

SATURDAY — JULY 1

2:30 PM • Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie (PG)

4:40 PM • Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales (3-D) (PG-13)

7:20 PM • Baywatch (R)

SUNDAY — JULY 2

2:30 PM • Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie (3-D) (PG)

4:40 PM • Wonder Woman (PG-13)

7:20 PM • Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales (PG-13)

THURSDAY — JULY 6

7:00 PM • Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales (3-D) (PG-13)

HICKAM MEMORIAL THEATER

TODAY — JUNE 30

7:00 PM • Wonder Woman (PG-13)

SATURDAY — JULY 1

3:00 PM • Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie (PG)

6:00 PM • Baywatch (R)

SUNDAY — JULY 2

3:00 PM • Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie (PG)

THURSDAY — JULY 6

7:00 PM • Baywatch (R)