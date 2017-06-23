June Community Calendar

Ho'okele Staff | Jun 23, 2017

LUNCH AND LEARN JUNE 26 — A free lunch and learn presentation for Navy Region Hawaii and Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam personnel will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Military and Family Support Center Pearl Harbor, 4827 Bougainville Drive. This Lunch and Learn event explores the multi-dimensional benefits of exercise and identifies the frequency and importance of proper form/ equipment to maximize those benefits.

It also looks at the role of attitude and goals on the success of an exercise program. Additionally, it identifies the components of a well-rounded workout, discusses eating well and ends with examples of workouts, which can be done at your workstation. Participants should bring their lunch. The event is a presentation by Department of the Navy Civilian Employee Assistance, Workday Workouts. To sign up, email your full name, UIC, organization code and phone number to Lloyd Sueyoshi at lloyd. sueyoshi.ctr@navy.mil. FMI: 471-0283.



PARENT, CHILD COMMUNICATION

JUNE 26 — A parent and child communication class will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. at Military and Family Support Center Pearl Harbor. The class is designed to maintain healthy family relationships and will discuss techniques suitable for each age group. FMI: www.greatlifehawaii.com/family-support/mfsc-class-schedule or 474-1999.

TIME MANAGEMENT

JUNE 26 — A time management class will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. at Military and Family Support Center Pearl Harbor. FMI: www.greatlifehawaii.com/ family-support/mfsc-class-schedule or 474-1999.

ANGER MANAGEMENT

JUNE 27 — An anger management class will be held from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Military and Family Support Center Hickam. FMI: www.greatlifehawaii.com/family-support/mfsc-class-schedule or 474-1999.

TILL DEBT DO US PART

JUNE 27 — A financial class for couples only called “Till Debt do Us Part” will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. at Military and Family Support Center Pearl Harbor. The class will discuss the differences in thinking about money situations, including exercises for couples on spending habits. Attendees can work with their spouse to come up with short and long term goals, planning out a budget together, and deciding on savings and investment goals. FMI: www.greatlifehawaii.com/family-support/ mfsc-class-schedule or 474-1999.

ACING THE INTERVIEW

JUNE 28 — A class on acing the job interview will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. at Military and Family Support Center Pearl Harbor. Participants can learn how to position themselves as the best candidate, learn different interview styles techniques, practice interview questions, and discover common pitfalls to avoid. FMI: www.greatlifehawaii.com/ family-support/mfsc-class-schedule or 474-1999.

CONFLICT MANAGEMENT

JUNE 28 — A conflict management workshop will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. at Military and Family Support Center Hickam. Participants can learn how to prevent conflict from escalating and how to work with others to solve problems. FMI: www.greatlifehawaii.com/family-support/mfsc-class-schedule or 474-1999.

STRESS MANAGEMENT

JUNE 28 — A stress management class will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. at Military and Family Support Center Pearl Harbor. Participants can learn how stress affects our personal and professional lives, how we can decrease the stress we are experiencing, and how to interrupt the stress cycle and use relaxation techniques. FMI: www. greatlifehawaii.com/family-support/mfsc-class-schedule or 474-1999.

SAPR VICTIM ADVOCATE REFRESHER TRAINING

JUNE 29 — Sexual Assault Prevention and Response (SAPR) victim advocate refresher training will be held from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. at Military and Family Support Center Pearl Harbor. Refresher training is required to provide continuous education for current Department of Defense Sexual Assault Advocate Certification Program Certified Navy SAPR victim advocates. Contact the Sexual Assault Response Coordinator for more information. FMI: www. greatlifehawaii.com/family-support/mfsc-class-schedule or 474-1999.

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN

JUNE 29 — A Thrift Savings Plan (TSP) class will be held from 2 to 3:30 p.m. at Military and Family Support Center Pearl Harbor. The TSP is a retirement savings and investment plan for federal employees and members of the uniformed services. The class will explain the benefits of the TSP, different funds that are available to invest in, TSP withdrawals and more. FMI: www. greatlifehawaii.com/family-support/mfsc-class-schedule or 474-1999.

AFTER GPS

JUNE 30 —An After Goals, Plans, Success workshop will be held from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Military and Family Support Center Hickam. It will include information briefs on topics including survivor benefit, Tricare, Veterans Affairs and other topics. This workshop also includes an employer panel to assist participants in understanding the civilian hiring process and how to present yourself as the best candidate. FMI: www.greatlifehawaii.com/family-support/ mfsc-class-schedule or 474-1999.

SUICIDE PREVENTION CLASS

JUNE 30 — A “safeTALK” suicide prevention class will be held from 8 to 11 a.m. at Military and Family Support Center Pearl Harbor. Trained suicide alert helpers learn to move beyond common tendencies to miss, dismiss or avoid suicide, identify people with thoughts of suicide, and apply the TALK steps (Tell, Ask, Listen, Keep Safe) to connect a person to suicide first aid caregivers. FMI: www.greatlifehawaii.com/family-support/ mfsc-class-schedule or 474-1999.

MOVIE SHOWTIMES

Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales

Thrust into an all-new adventure, a down-on-his-luck Capt. Jack Sparrow feels the winds of ill-fortune blowing even more strongly when deadly ghost sailors led by his old nemesis, the evil Capt. Salazar, escape from the Devil’s Triangle. Jack’s only hope of survival lies in seeking out the legendary Trident of Poseidon, but to find it, he must forge an uneasy alliance with a brilliant and beautiful astronomer and a headstrong young man in the British navy.

SHARKEY THEATER

TODAY — JUNE 23

7:00 PM • Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales (3-D) (PG-13)

SATURDAY — JUNE 24

2:30 PM • Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Long Haul (PG)

4:30 PM • Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales (PG-13)

7:20 PM • Baywatch (R)

SUNDAY — JUNE 25

2:30 PM • Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales (3-D) (PG-13)

5:10 PM • Everything, Everything (PG-13)

7:10 PM • Alien: Covenant (R)

THURSDAY — JUNE 29

7:00 PM • Snatched (R)

HICKAM MEMORIAL THEATER

TODAY — JUNE 23

7:00 PM • Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales (PG-13)

SATURDAY — JUNE 24

3:00 PM • Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Long Haul (PG)

6:00 PM • Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales (PG-13)

SUNDAY — JUNE 25

3:00 PM • Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales (PG-13)

THURSDAY — JUNE 29

7:00 PM • Alien: Covenant (R)