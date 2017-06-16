June Community Calendar

Ho'okele Staff | Jun 16, 2017

BLOOD DRIVE AT HICKAM EXCHANGE

JUNE 19 — An Armed Services Blood Program blood drive will be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Hickam Exchange. All blood types are needed, especially O negative and AB. FMI: Michelle Lele-Himalaya at 433-6699 or michelle.lele. civ@mail.mil

EMPLOYMENT READINESS WORKSHOP

JUNE 20 — A USO transition services employment readiness workshop will be held from 8 a.m. to noon at Military and Family Support Center Pearl Harbor. Topics will include resume reviews, interview tips, professional etiquette and networking. FMI: www.greatlifehawaii. com/family-support/mfsc-class-schedule or call 474-1999.

PARENTS: YOUR TEENS AND DATING

JUNE 20 — A class called “Parents: Your Teens and Dating” wlll be held from 1 to 3 p.m. at Military and Family Support Center Pearl Harbor. The class will examine how to model positive relationships, build kids self-esteem to prevent poor relationships and what to do if they experience violence. FMI: www.greatlifehawaii.com/family-support/ mfsc-class-schedule or call 474-1999.

MILLION DOLLAR SAILOR/AIRMAN

JUNE 20-21 — The two-day Million Dollar Sailor/Airman class will be held from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. each day at Military and Family Support Center Wahiawa. The class is designed for junior Navy and Air Force personnel to learn about budgeting, credit, savings, investment, military pay, loans and other financial matters. FMI: www. greatlifehawaii.com/family-support/mfsc-class-schedule or call 474-1999.

TRANSITION GPS: BOOTS TO BUSINESS

JUNE 20-21 — A two-day Transition GPS (Goals, Plans, Success): Boots to Business seminar will be held each day from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Military and Family Support Center Pearl Harbor. The seminar provided by the U.S. Small Business Administration is designed to assist participants in understanding how to launch and grow a business as a post-military career. FMI: www. greatlifehawaii.com/family-support/mfsc-class-schedule or call 474-1999.

PRIDE MONTH EVENT, MEAL

JUNE 21 — The Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam diversity committee will celebrate LGBT Pride Month at Sharkey Theater at 10 a.m. The observance will follow with a special meal at Silver Dolphin Bistro from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The meal is open to all active duty personnel and their families, retirees, and Department of Defense civilians with a valid ID card. The price of the meal is $5.55 per person and is cash only.

EARNING SUPPLEMENTAL INCOME

JUNE 21 — The new “Part-Time Money Makers” class will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. at Military and Family Support Center Hickam. The class is designed to help participants discover creative ways to earn supplemental income. FMI: www. greatlifehawaii.com/family-support/mfsc-class-schedule or call 474-1999.

CLASS FOR NEW MOMS AND DADS

JUNE 21 — A class for new moms and dads will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. at Military and Family Support Center Hickam. New and soon-to-be parents (or those who are thinking about becoming parents) can learn about the roles, responsibilities, demands and joys of being parents. FMI: www.greatlifehawaii. com/family-support/mfsc-class-schedule

or call 474-1999.

HEALTHY RELATIONSHIPS

JUNE 21 — A class on building and maintaining healthy relationships will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. at Military and Family Support Center Pearl Harbor. FMI: www. greatlifehawaii.com/family-support/mfsc-class-schedule or call 474-1999.

POSITIVE PARENTING

JUNE 21 — A positive parenting class will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. at Military and Family Support Center Pearl Harbor. Topics include establishing positive relationships, disciplining assertively and creating realistic expectations. FMI: www.greatlifehawaii.com/family-support/ mfsc-class-schedule or call 474-1999.

WORK, PERSONAL LIFE BALANCE

JUNE 23 — A class on balancing work and personal life will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. at Military and Family Support Center Hickam. FMI: www. greatlifehawaii.com/family-support/mfsc-class-schedule or call 474-1999.

HIRING EVENT JUNE 22 — A free

hiring event for service members, veterans and military spouses will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Military

and Family Support Center Pearl Harbor. This event will feature a variety of employers from the public and private sector and workshops. FMI: www. greatlifehawaii.com/family-support/mfsc-class-schedule or call 474-1999.

IT RESUME WORKSHOP

JUNE 22 — An Information Technology (IT)-specific resume workshop and discussion will be held from 8 to 10 a.m. at Military and Family Support Center Pearl Harbor. FMI: www. greatlifehawaii.com/family-support/mfsc-class-schedule or call 474-1999.

BUILDING SELF-ESTEEM IN CHILDREN

JUNE 22 — A class on building self-esteem in children will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. at Military and Family Support Center Pearl Harbor. FMI: www. greatlifehawaii.com/family-support/mfsc-class-schedule or call 474-1999.

SOOTHING YOUR BABY

JUNE 22 — A class on soothing your baby and loving touch will be held from 1 to 2 p.m. at the Hickam Medical Building. FMI: www.greatlifehawaii.com/family-support/mfsc-class-schedule or call 474-1999.

MOVIE SHOWTIMES

DIARY OF A WIMPY KID: THE LONG HAUL

Young Greg Heffley is looking forward to a long summer of just hanging out, but his mother throws a monkey wrench into his plans when she forces the entire family to take a road trip for a relative’s birthday celebration. His eyes soon light up after he realizes that the excursion is his ticket to a gaming convention to meet YouTube sensation Mac Digby. Greg’s imagination then kicks into overdrive as he sneakily hatches a scheme to attend the expo and gain some much-deserved fame.

SHARKEY THEATER

TODAY — JUNE 16

7:00 PM • ALIEN: COVENANT (R)

SATURDAY — JUNE 17

2:30 PM • DIARY OF A WIMPY KID: THE LONG HAUL (PG)

4:40 PM • EVERYTHING, EVERYTHING (PG-13)

6:50 PM • ALIEN: COVENANT (R)

SUNDAY — JUNE 18

2:30 PM • DIARY OF A WIMPY KID: THE LONG HAUL (PG)

4:40 PM • GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY VOL. 2 (PG-13)

7:20 PM • ALIEN: COVENANT (R)

THURSDAY — JUNE 22

7:00 PM • KING ARTHUR: LEGEND OF THE SWORD (3-D) (PG-13)

HICKAM MEMORIAL THEATER

TODAY — JUNE 16

7:00 PM • DIARY OF A WIMPY KID: THE LONG HAUL (PG)

SATURDAY — JUNE 17

3:00 PM • DIARY OF A WIMPY KID: THE LONG HAUL (PG)

6:00 PM • GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY VOL. 2 (PG-13)

SUNDAY — JUNE 18

3:00 PM • THE BOSS BABY (PG)

THURSDAY — JUNE 22

7:00 PM • KING ARTHUR: LEGEND OF THE SWORD (PG-13)