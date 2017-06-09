June Community Calendar

Ho'okele Staff | Jun 09, 2017

JUNE 14 — The U.S. Pacific Fleet (PACFLT) Band wind ensemble will perform at free public community outreach concert at 9 a.m. at the Pearl Harbor Visitor Center. Under the direction of Lt. Kelly Cartwright, the wind ensemble will celebrate Flag Day with a program of American music.



TIME MANAGEMENT JUNE 12 —

A time management class will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. at Military and Family Support Center Pearl Harbor. FMI: www.greatlifehawaii.com/family-support/mfsc-class-schedule or 474-1999.

ACING THE INTERVIEW JUNE 13 — A class on acing a job interview will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. at Military and Family Support Center Wahiawa. FMI: www.greatlifehawaii.com/family-support/mfsc-class-schedule or 474-1999.

FEDERAL EMPLOYMENT 101

JUNE 13 — A class on federal employment will be held from 8 to 11 a.m. at Military and Family Support Center Wahiawa.FMI: www. greatlifehawaii.com/family-support/ mfsc-class-schedule or 474-1999.

STRESS MANAGEMENT

JUNE 13 — A class on stress management will be held from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Military and Family Support Center Hickam. FMI: www.greatlifehawaii.com/ family-support/mfsc-class-schedule or 474-1999.

MILLION DOLLAR SAILOR/AIRMAN

JUNE 13-14 — The Million Dollar Sailor/Airman two-day class will be held from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at Military and Family Support Center. This two-day class is designed for junior Navy and Air Force personnel to learn about financial topics. FMI: www. greatlifehawaii.com/family-support/ mfsc-class-schedule or 474-1999.

PRIVATE SECTOR RESUMES

JUNE 14 — A class on writing resumes for private sector civilian jobs will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. at Military and Family Support Center Pearl Harbor. The class will cover how to stand out from the competition, proper formatting and common mistakes to avoid. FMI: www.greatlifehawaii.com/ family-support/mfsc-class-schedule or 474-1999.

WORK, PERSONAL LIFE BALANCE

JUNE 14 — A class on balancing work and personal life will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. at Military and Family Support Center Pearl Harbor. FMI: www.greatlifehawaii.com/family-support/mfsc-class-schedule or 474-1999.

ANGER MANAGEMENT

JUNE 15 — An anger management class will be held from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Military and Family Support Center Hickam. FMI: www.greatlifehawaii. com/family-support/mfsc-class-schedule or 474-1999.

IA RESOURCE FAIR

JUNE 15 — An individual augmentee (IA) resource fair will be held from noon to 2 p.m. at Military and Family Support Center Pearl Harbor. The event is open to all IA Sailors, their families, command coordinators, ombudsmen and command support teams. FMI: www. greatlifehawaii.com/family-support/ mfsc-class-schedule or 474-1999.

PARENT AND CHILD COMMUNICATION

JUNE 15 — A class on parent and child communication will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. at Military and Family Support Center Pearl Harbor. FMI: www.greatlifehawaii.com/family-support/mfsc-class-schedule or 474-1999.

PICNIC ON THE PIER

JUNE 16 — Battleship Missouri Memorial will kick off summer by hosting Picnic on the Pier from 5:30 to 8 p.m. on Pier Foxtrot-5. Event highlights include prize giveaways, keiki activities, tours of the Mighty Mo and entertainment from local musicians. A complimentary shuttle will pick up guests from the Pearl Harbor Visitor Center and take them to the pier venue. Visit the website for ticket information. FMI: www.ussmissouri. org/picnic

MONEY SKILLS FOR KIDS, TEENS

JUNE 16 — A money skills class for kids will be held from 10 to 11:30 a.m. at Military and Family Support Center Pearl Harbor. A money skills class for teens will be held on the same day and location from 1 to 2:30 p.m. FMI: www.greatlifehawaii.com/ family-support/mfsc-class-schedule or 474-1999.

CONFLICT MANAGEMENT

JUNE 16 — A conflict management workshop will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. at Military and Family Support Center Hickam. FMI: www. greatlifehawaii.com/family-support/ mfsc-class-schedule or 474-1999.

RECRUITING EVENT

JUNE 16 — A U.S. customs and border protection recruiting event will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. at Military and Family Support Center Pearl Harbor. FMI: www. greatlifehawaii.com/family-support/ mfsc-class-schedule or 474-1999.

BLOOD DRIVE AT HICKAM EXCHANGE

JUNE 19 — An Armed Services Blood Program blood drive will be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Hickam Exchange. All blood types are needed, especially O negative and AB. FMI: Michelle Lele-Himalaya at 433-6699 or michelle.lele.civ@ mail.mil

MOVIE SHOWTIMES

The Promise

Brilliant medical student Michael (Oscar Isaac) meets beautiful dance instructor Ana (Charlotte Le Bon) in late 1914. Their shared Armenian heritage sparks an attraction that explodes into a romantic rivalry.

SHARKEY THEATER

TODAY — JUNE 9

7:00 PM • King Arthur: Legend of the Sword (3-D) (PG-13)

SATURDAY — JUNE 10

2:30 PM • Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 (PG-13)

5:10 PM • Lowriders (PG-13)

7:10 PM • The Promise (PG-13)

SUNDAY — JUNE 11

2:30 PM • Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 (3-D) (PG-13)

5:20 PM • How to be a Latin Lover (PG-13)

7:40 PM • Unforgettable (R)

THURSDAY — JUNE 15

7:00 PM • King Arthur: Legend of the Sword (PG-13)

HICKAM MEMORIAL THEATER

TODAY — JUNE 9

7:00 PM • King Arthur: Legend of the Sword (PG-13)

SATURDAY — JUNE 10

3:00 PM • The Boss Baby (PG)

6:00 PM • King Arthur: Legend of the Sword (PG-13)

SUNDAY — JUNE 11

3:00 PM • Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 (PG-13)

THURSDAY — JUNE 15

7:00 PM Snatched (R)