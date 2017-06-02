June Community Calendar

Ho'okele Staff | Jun 02, 2017

CONFLICT MANAGEMENT JUNE 5 — A workshop on conflict management will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. June 5 at Military and Family Support Center Hickam. FMI: www.greatlifehawaii.com/ family-support/mfsc-class-schedule or 474-1999.

PARENTS: YOUR TEENS AND DATING

JUNE 6 — A class called Parents: Your Teens and Dating will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. at Military and Family Support Center Pearl Harbor. This class is designed to provide parents with information to help guide their teen in building positive dating relationships and keeping their teen safe. FMI: www. greatlifehawaii.com/family-support/ mfsc-class-schedule or 474-1999.

SPONSOR TRAINING JUNE 6 —

A sponsor training class will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. at Military and Family Support Center Wahiawa. The class is designed to give the new sponsor information, resources and tools needed to assist incoming personnel and families. Spouses are encouraged to attend. FMI: www.greatlifehawaii. com/family-support/mfsc-class-schedule or 474-1999.

CIVILIAN JOBS RESUME WRITING

JUNE 7 — A class on resume writing for civilian, private-sector jobs will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. at Military and Family Support Center Pearl Harbor. FMI: www.greatlifehawaii.com/family-support/mfsc-class-schedule or 474-1999.

POSITIVE PARENTING JUNE 7 —

A positive parenting class will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. at Military and Family Support Center Pearl Harbor. Topics that will be discussed in this class will include disciplining assertively and creating realistic expectations. FMI: www.greatlifehawaii.com/family-support/mfsc-class-schedule or call 474-1999.

EARNING SUPPLEMENTAL INCOME

JUNE 7 — A class on discovering creative ways to earn supplemental income will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. at Military and Family Support Center Pearl Harbor. FMI: www. greatlifehawaii.com/family-support/ mfsc-class-schedule or 474-1999.

HEALTHY RELATIONSHIPS

JUNE 7 — A class on healthy relationships will be held from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Military and Family Support Center Hickam. FMI: www. greatlifehawaii.com/family-support/ mfsc-class-schedule or 474-1999.

ASIST TRAINING JUNE 7-8 — A two-day, 15-hour workshop on

Applied Suicide Intervention Skills Training (ASIST) will be held from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day at Military and Family Support Center Wahiawa. Similar to the medical first aid concept, suicide first aid caregivers learn verbal intervention skills that apply potentially lifesaving techniques to reduce suicide risk. This is an interactive training workshop for attendees to learn and practice their skills. FMI: www. greatlifehawaii.com/family-support/ mfsc-class-schedule or 474-1999.

SMOOTH MOVE JUNE 8 —

A workshop called Smooth Move will be held from 8 to 11:30 a.m. at Military and Family Support Center Pearl Harbor. This workshop features speakers from various departments to give participants a better understanding of the permanent change of station (PCS) process. FMI: www.greatlifehawaii.com/family-support/mfsc-class-schedule or 474-1999.

KEY SPOUSE CONNECT MEETING

JUNE 8 — A key spouse connect meeting will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. at Military and Family Support Center Hickam. The meeting is designed to help participants network with other key spouses and mentors and discover community resources for disaster preparedness, relocation and more. It is open to all appointed U.S. Air Force key spouses, commanders and first sergeants. FMI: www.greatlifehawaii. com/family-support/mfsc-class-schedule or 474-1999.

SUICIDE PREVENTION

JUNE 8 — A suicide prevention class will be held from 1 to 2 p.m. at Military and Family Support Center Pearl Harbor. Topics will include building resilience, coping positively with life stress and relationships with peers, co-workers and families. FMI: www. greatlifehawaii.com/family-support/ mfsc-class-schedule or 474-1999.

PACFLT BAND WIND ENSEMBLE

JUNE 14 — The U.S. Pacific Fleet Band wind ensemble will perform a free public community outreach concert at 9 a.m. at the Pearl Harbor Visitor Center. They will be under the direction of Lt. Kelly Cartwright and will celebrate Flag Day with American music.

MOVIE SHOWTIMES

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2

Peter Quill and his fellow Guardians are hired by a powerful alien race, the Sovereign, to protect their precious batteries from invaders. However, Rocket has stolen the items they were sent to guard.

SHARKEY THEATER

TODAY — JUNE 2

7:00 PM • Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 (3-D) (PG-13)

SATURDAY — JUNE 3

2:30 PM • Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 (PG-13)

7:00 PM • Chuck Milligan comedy show. This is an adult-themed show for patrons 18 years and older.

SUNDAY — JUNE 4

12:30 PM • Chuck Milligan comedy hypnosis show. Participation on stage is limited to patrons ages 14 and older.

2:30 PM • Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 (3-D) (PG-13)

5:20 PM • Lowriders (PG-13)

7:30 PM • The Fate of the Furious (PG-13)

THURSDAY — JUNE 8

7:00 PM • Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 (PG-13)

HICKAM MEMORIAL THEATER

TODAY — JUNE 2

7:00 PM • Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 (PG-13)

SATURDAY — JUNE 3

3:00 PM • The Boss Baby (PG)

6:00 PM • Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 (PG-13)

SUNDAY — JUNE 4

3:00 PM • Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 (PG-13)

THURSDAY — JUNE 8

7:00 PM • Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2

(PG-13)