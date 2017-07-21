July Community Calendar

Ho'okele Staff | Jul 21, 2017

Jumping Jack challenge JULY 22 — The second annual free Jumping Jack Challenge will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Pearl Harbor Navy Exchange (NEX) mall. The event is for children ages 12 and under of authorized patrons. Each participant will receive a certificate indicating the number of jumping jacks completed and a chance to win a $100 NEX gift card. FMI: 423-3287 or email Stephanie. Lau@nexweb.org.



OPERATION HELE ON VOLUNTEERS NEEDED

NOW — Volunteers are needed for Operation Hele On, a mock deployment for children. The event will be held Aug. 18 at Bloch Arena. Volunteers are needed for the following positions: registration table, trained medics, general floaters, team leads, set up and tear down, food tables, recruit division commanders/training instructors E-6 and up, photographers and more.

A mandatory training session prior to the event is planned. FMI: email MFSCHawaii@navy.mil or call 474-1999.

VOLUNTEER OPPORTUNITY

TODAY — Volunteers are needed to help distribute food to low-income families at noon at 2243 Kalaunu St. in Honolulu. Volunteers should wear closed-toed shoes. FMI: email CS1 Alyssa Crowder at Alyssa.crowder@ navy.mil.

RAPUNZEL CHILDREN’S CAMP

JULY 24-29 — The Missoula Children’s Theatre will host a free week-long camp for children at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam. The camp will end with a production of Rapunzel. They will host open auditions for children in first through 12th grade. FMI 449-3354 or www.greatlfehawaii.com.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY AMELIA

JULY 24 — A birthday celebration to honor Amelia Earhart will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Pacific Aviation Museum Pearl Harbor. Visitors can have free cake and juice, while looking at the museum’s “Amelia Earhart in Hawaii” photo exhibit. Admission will be free to families with at least one person dressed in Amelia Earhart or historical aviation attire. FMI: 441-1000 or www. pacificaviationmuseum.org.

CFS TRAINING

JULY 24-28 — Command Financial Specialist (CFS) training will be held from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day at Military and Family Support Center Pearl Harbor. This is a five-day workshop offered to Navy command-sponsored service members who will be assigned this collateral duty. In accordance with OPNAVINST 1740.5B members attending class must be E-6 and above with a minimum of one year left on their projected rotation date. FMI: www. greatlifehawaii.com/family-support/mfsc-class-schedule or 474-1999.

ANGER MANAGEMENT

JULY 25 — An anger management class will be held from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Military and Family Support Center Pearl Harbor. FMI: www. greatlifehawaii.com/family-support/mfsc-class-schedule or 474-1999.

FRG LEADERSHIP TRAINING

JULY 25-25 — Family readiness group (FRG) leadership training will be held from 5 to 9 p.m. at Military and Family Support Center Pearl Harbor. This skill-building training is designed to generate ideas that will assist in making family support groups inviting and productive. To register, call 474-1999. FMI: www.greatlifehawaii.com/family-support/mfsc-class-schedule.

ACING THE INTERVIEW

JULY 26 — A class on acing the job interview will be held from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. at Military and Family Support Center Pearl Harbor. Participants can learn how to position themselves as the best candidate, explore different interview styles and techniques, practice traditional and behavioral interview questions and learn about common pitfalls to avoid. FMI: www. greatlifehawaii.com/family-support/mfsc-class-schedule or 474-1999.

SOOTHING YOUR BABY AND LOVING TOUCH

JULY 27 — A class on soothing your baby and loving touch will be held from 1 to 2 p.m. at the Hickam Medical Building. This class captures the behavioral characteristics of excessive crying during a normal developmental phase. It also aims to help parents find ways to soothe their baby and build resilience during this challenging period. FMI: www.greatlifehawaii.com/ family-support/mfsc-class-schedule or 474-1999.

AFTER GPS

JULY 28 — An After GPS (Goals, Plans, Success) workshop will be held from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Military and Family Support Center Hickam. This is a follow up to the five-day Transition Goals, Plans Success workshop. Topics will include survivor Benefit, Tricare, Veterans Affairs, Workforce Development Office, and Capstone preparation. This workshop also includes an employer panel to assist participants in understanding the civilian hiring process and how to be the best candidate. FMI: www.greatlifehawaii. com/family-support/mfsc-class-schedule or 474-1999.

SAFETALK WORKSHOP

JULY 28 — A “safeTALK” workshop will be held from 8 to 11 a.m. at Military and Family Support Center Pearl Harbor. Trained suicide alert helpers learn to move beyond common tendencies to miss, dismiss or avoid suicide, identify people with thoughts of suicide, and apply the TALK steps (Tell, Ask, Listen, Keep Safe) to connect that person to suicide first aid caregivers. FMI: www. greatlifehawaii.com/family-support/mfsc-class-schedule or 474-1999.

MOVIE SHOWTIMES

Transformers: The Last Knight

Humans are at war with the Transformers, and Optimus Prime is gone. The key to saving the future lies buried in the secrets of the past and the hidden history of Transformers on Earth. Now, it’s up to the unlikely alliance of inventor Cade Yeager, Bumblebee, an English lord and an Oxford professor to save the world.

SHARKEY THEATER

TODAY — JULY 21

7:00 PM • Transformers: The Last Knight (3-D) (PG-13)

SATURDAY — JULY 22

2:30 PM • Cars 3 (G)

5:00 PM • Transformers: The Last Knight (PG-13)

8:00 PM • The House (R)

SUNDAY — JULY 23

2:30 PM • Cars 3 (3-D) (G)

4:50 PM • Megan Leavey (PG-13)

7:20 PM • Transformers: The Last Knight (3-D) (PG-13)

THURSDAY — JULY 27

7:00 PM • Transformers: The Last Knight (3-D) (PG-13)

HICKAM MEMORIAL THEATER

TODAY — JULY 21

7:00 PM • Cars 3 (G)

SATURDAY — JULY 22

3:00 PM • Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie (PG)

6:00 PM • Wonder Woman (PG-13)

SUNDAY — JULY 23

3:00 PM • Cars 3 (G)

THURSDAY — JULY 27

7:00 PM • All Eyez On Me (R)