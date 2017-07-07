July Community Calendar

Ho'okele Staff | Jul 07, 2017

JULY 11, 18 — Armed Services Blood Program drives will be held July 11 at the Pearl Harbor Navy Exchange main entrance and July 18 at the Hickam Exchange next to the registers. Both blood drives will be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. FMI: 433-6148 or email Michele.Lele.civ@ mail.mil.

JBPHH RECYCLING PROGRAM

NOW — Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam (JBPHH) has two recycling program operating locations at Hickam and Pearl Harbor, for customer convenience and support. The Pearl Harbor recycling center is located on Russell Avenue, building 159.

The Hickam Recycling Center is at Kuntz Avenue, building 1715. Another service available through the Hickam Recycling Center is the use of a large commercial shredder by appointment. FMI: JBPHH Recycling Program at 474-9207.

FEDS FEED FAMILIES

NOW TO AUG. 31 — The annual Feds Feeds Families Campaign has officially begun. Please contact your command representative to make nonperishable food donations. Donations will go to the Hawaii Foodbank. Boxes are placed around the command or items can be dropped off next to room 315 in building 150, third floor). The point of contact is ITCS (IW/AW) Carrie Allen. FMI: 473-0054 or email carrie.allen@navy.mil.

JBPHH CHAPEL UPDATES

JULY —The Catholic Mass time has permanently changed to 8 a.m. on Sundays at the Pearl Harbor Memorial Chapel. In addition, Vacation Bible School will be held July 11-14, from 5:45 to 7:45 p.m. at the Pearl Harbor Memorial Chapel. For a list of the chapel services and programs at JBPHH, visit the link www.cnic.navy. mil/regions/cnrh/installations/jb_pearl_ harbor_hickam/om/religious_programs/chapels.html

SCREAM-FREE PARENTING

JULY 10 — A workshop on scream-free parenting will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. at Military and Family Support Center Pearl Harbor. This workshop for parents with kids of all ages introduces principles for overcoming the anxieties and stresses of parenting. It is designed to help parents become calming authorities in their homes, bringing peace to their families. FMI: 474-1999 or www.greatlifehawaii.com/family-support/mfsc-class-schedule.

STRESS MANAGEMENT

JULY 10 — A class on stress management will be held from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Military and Family Support Center Pearl Harbor. FMI: 474-1999 or www.greatlifehawaii. com/family-support/mfsc-class-schedule.

TRANSITION GPS:

JULY 11-12 — a Transition GPS (Goals, Plans, Success) Accessing Higher Education Track course will be held from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day at Military and Family Support Center Pearl Harbor. The course is designed to guide participants through the complicated decisions involved in choosing a degree program, college institution, and funding, as well as completing the admissions process. FMI: 474-1999 or www.greatlifehawaii. com/family-support/mfsc-class-schedule.

FEDERAL EMPLOYMENT 101

JULY 12 — A class on the application process for federal jobs will be held from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. at Military and Family Support Center Hickam. The class will also cover topics such as hiring preferences and programs for veterans and military spouses. FMI: 474-1999 or www.greatlifehawaii.com/family-support/mfsc-class-schedule.

SAVING AND INVESTING

JULY 12 — A workshop on savings and investing will be held from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. at Military and Family Support Center Pearl Harbor. This workshop is designed to teach participants the basic skills and techniques of managing and budgeting money, how to shop for investments, the difference between stocks, bonds, Roth and traditional IRAs, CDs, money market accounts and other topics. FMI: 474-1999 or www.greatlifehawaii.com/ family-support/mfsc-class-schedule.

SMOOTH MOVE

JULY 13 — A workshop called “Smooth Move” will be held from 8 to 11:30 a.m. at Military and Family Support Center Hickam. This workshop features speakers from various departments to give participants a better understanding of the permanent change of station (PCS) process. Topics will include entitlements, travel regulations, shipping a vehicle, filling out necessary paperwork, clearing quarters, researching new base and location and financial planning. FMI: 474-1999 or www.greatlifehawaii.com/ family-support/mfsc-class-schedule.

CONCERT IN THE PARK

JULY 14 — A pau hana concert in the park will be held from 4:45 to 7 p.m.

at Hickam Harbor Marina, Mamala Bay Drive. Music will begin at 5:30 p.m. The event will include live music from three-time Na Hoku Hanohano nominee Erin Smith with special guests Zoe Campora, Acacia Barnes, Sabia Farag and Kiera Smith. Food vendors will be on site. FMI: www. greatlifehwaii.com.

FOOTBALL PROCAMP

JULY 19-20 — A Football ProCamp will be held on the Hickam side of Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam. The camp will include appearances by Steve Smith Sr., NFL Network analyst and former wide receiver for the Carolina Panthers and Baltimore Ravens from 4 to 7 p.m. both days. In addition, a Hickam commissary meet-and-greet is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. July 19.

The two-day schedule of activities are sponsored in partnership with the Defense Commissary Agency and are open for first through eight-grade youth of active duty military, reservists, retirees and Department of Defense civilian employees. Visit your commissary or youth sports office for more details. FMI: www.greatlifehawaii.com.

RAPUNZEL CHILDREN’S CAMP

JULY 24-29 — The Missoula Children’s Theatre will host a free week-long camp for children at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam. The camp will end with a production of Rapunzel. They will host open audition for children in first through 12th grade. FMI 449-3354 or www.greatlfehawaii.com

HAPPY BIRTHDAY AMELIA

JULY 24 — A birthday celebration to honor Amelia Earhart will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Pacific Aviation Museum Pearl Harbor. Visitors can have free cake and juice, while looking at the museum’s “Amelia Earhart in Hawaii” photo exhibit. Admission will be free to families with at least one person dressed in Amelia Earhart or historical aviation attire. FMI: 441-1000 or www.pacificaviationmuseum.org.

MOVIE SHOWTIMES

Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie

George Beard and Harold Hutchins are two overly imaginative pranksters who spend hours in a treehouse creating comic books. When their mean principal threatens to separate them into different classes, the mischievous boys accidentally hypnotize him into thinking that he’s a ridiculously enthusiastic, incredibly dimwitted superhero named Captain Underpants.

SHARKEY THEATER

TODAY — JULY 7

7:00 PM • Wonder Woman (3-D) (PG-13)

SATURDAY — JULY 8

2:30 PM • Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie (PG)

4:40 PM • The Mummy (3-D) (PG-13)

7:10 PM • Megan Leavey (PG-13)

SUNDAY — JULY 9

2:30 PM • Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie (3-D) (PG)

4:40 PM • Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales (PG-13)

7:10 PM • Wonder Woman (PG-13)

THURSDAY — JULY 13

7:00 PM • Megan Leavey (PG-13)

HICKAM MEMORIAL THEATER

TODAY — JULY 7

7:00 PM • Wonder Woman (PG-13)

SATURDAY — JULY 8

3:00 PM • Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie (PG)

6:00 PM • The Mummy (PG-13)

SUNDAY — JULY 9

3:00 PM • Wonder Woman (PG-13)

THURSDAY — JULY 13

7:00 PM • Megan Leavey (PG-13)