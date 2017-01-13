Joint Base MWR plans upcoming activities

Ho'okele Staff | Jan 13, 2017

UPCOMING EVENTS

Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam Morale, Welfare and Recreation

• Traditional film darkroom black and white printing class will be held from 9 a.m. to noon Jan. 14 to 21 at the Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam Arts & Crafts Center. Students can learn how photos were made before digital came along, including developing black and white film and processing negatives. The cost is $55 plus supplies and is open to ages 16 and up. For more information, call 448-9907.

• Free family night: Parents vs. teen dodgeball will be held from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Jan. 17 at the Joint Base Teen Center. Light snacks will be served. The event is open to families of teens ages 13 to 18 years old. For more information, call 448-0418.

• Child and Youth Programs hiring fair will be from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Jan. 18 at the Hale Koa Hotel. Qualified applicants can get jobs in full-time, part-time and flex positions at childcare centers across JBPHH. For more information, visit www.greatlifehawaii.com/cyphiringfair.

• Free Barracks Bash with Liberty will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Jan. 19 at Gabrunas Hall. Liberty provides free food and drinks, plus music and games. This event is for single, active-duty military E1-E6 only. For more information, call 473-2583.

• Club membership drive Low Country Boil will be held from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Jan. 20 at the Historic Hickam Officers’ Club. An assortment of seafood, sausage, corn, potatoes and more, plus live entertainment will be offered. This event is open to all base-eligible patrons. The price is $10 for Air Force Club members, $15 for non-members, $7.50 for ages 7-12 years and $5.50 for 4-6 years. Reservations are required. For more information, call 448-4608.

• North Shore bike ride and big wave watching will be from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Jan. 21, departing from the Outdoor Adventure Center at the Fleet Store. Experience a north shore bike ride from Waimea Bay to Sunset Beach. The trip is about seven miles round-trip on level terrain. The cost is $25 including a bicycle or $20 if you bring your own. The trip includes gear, transportation and guides. For more information, call 473-1198.

• Learn to stand-up paddleboard at Hickam Harbor will be held from 9:15 to 10:15 a.m. and 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Jan. 21 at the Outdoor Recreation-Hickam Harbor. The cost is $25, and the deadline to sign up is Jan 19. For more information, call 449-5215.

• Learn to surf Hickam Harbor will be held from 9 a.m. to noon Jan. 22 at Outdoor Recreation Hickam Harbor. Participants must be able to swim without a life jacket. The cost is $30 and deadline to sign up is Jan. 19. For more information, call 449-5215.