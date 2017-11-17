Joint Base celebrates Native American culture

| Nov 17, 2017

U.S. Navy Capt. Jeff Bernard, Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam commander, and U.S. Air Force Col. Kevin Gordon, 15th Wing commander, cut a cake to celebrate Native American Heritage Month at the Hale Aina Dining Facility at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Nov. 15. Photos by Tech. Sgt. Heather Redman

Stan Spruce, member of the Oahu Intertribal Council, speaks about standing together during a Native American Heritage Month event at the Hickam Memorial Theater, Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Nov. 15. Native American Heritage Month celebrates culture, tradition, history and acknowledges the important contributions of Native people to the U.S. and the military.

Category: News