John Paul Jones scores three goals to beat Port Royal “B”

Ho'okele Staff | Apr 20, 2018

Story and photo by Randy Dela Cruz

Sports Editor, Ho‘okele

USS John Paul Jones (DDG 53) got on the scoreboard twice early in the first half and added one late in the second half to squeak past USS Port Royal “B” by a score of 3-2 on April 14 in a Red Division intramural soccer matchup at Earhart Field, Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam.

The win helped John Paul Jones leapfrog over Port Royal in the standings with a record of 3-1-1, while the “B” team fell to its second loss of the season and now holds a mark of 3-2.

The John Paul Jones got on the scoreboard quickly with two goals by Ensign Jamie Dubyoski to take a 2-0 lead.

Dubyoski’s first scoring boot came on a penalty kick, which took place only minutes into the contest.

“Pretty much walking up to it, I knew (the goalkeeper) was going to bite,” Dubyoski said. “I always set up to make him think I’m going to my right. He took it and I put it through.”

A few minutes later, Dubyoski was at it again, only this time, playing close to the goal, and in the right place for a perfect header into the goal to make it 2-0.

“I saw the ball bouncing toward the center back,” he explained. “I just bit off the ball back and it went between the keeper. I just hit it over his head.”

The 2-0 was good enough to last throughout the rest of the first half, but in the second half, Port Royal almost tied the score on back-to-back penalty kicks by Cryptologic Technician (Networks) 1st Class Harry Vargas.

The first penalty kick was on the money, as Vargas easily booted it past John Paul Jones goalkeeper Ensign Cody Hammons.

However, on the next time up, Hammons made sure that he kept the ball in front of him and made a spectacular stop on Vargas’ second attempt to keep John Paul Jones ahead by one goal.

“That was huge,” Dubyoski said. “(Hammons is) brand new, he just got on the ship a couple of weeks ago. We’ve been lacking a consistent keeper, someone we can leave in there for a game, so he filled in perfectly.”

With the game tight at 2-1, John Paul Jones got some much-needed breathing room, when Sonar Technician (Surface) 3rd Class Joe Dionne came up with a game-clinching goal.

Running down the ball on a breakaway, Dionne led the pack and got a one-on-one opportunity against the goal-keeper.

Dionne got as close as he could and almost missed when he didn’t make full contact with the ball.

The keeper made a dive to stop the shot, but couldn’t reach the ball as it slowly made its way to the left corner of the goal for the score and 3-1 advantage.

Even up by two goals to play with the second half almost gone, Dubyoski said that it was no time to relax.

“(Port Royal) made some good plays coming back,” he pointed out. “But (Dionne’s goal) definitely gave us an edge.”

Port Royal did manage to pull to within one score on another penalty kick by Vargas, but John Paul Jones’ defense, which hardly allowed any shots on goal by Port Royal, preserved the win.

“We have plenty of room to grow,” said Dubyoski after the game. “We meet only once a week, when we come out to play. So the more we play with each other the better we gel, the better off we’re going to be. I think we’re a long way from peaking.”