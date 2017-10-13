John Paul Jones remains unbeaten with comeback win

Ho'okele Staff | Oct 13, 2017

Story and photo by Randy Dela Cruz

Sports Editor, Ho’okele

USS John Paul Jones (DDG 53) scored with less than two minutes on the clock and then held off USS Jefferson City (SSN 759) to capture a dramatic come-from-behind, 37-34, victory on Oct. 9 in an Afloat Division intramural flag football game at Earhart Field, Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam.

The win preserved John Paul Jones’ perfect record at 3-0, while Jefferson City lost their second game in a row to fall to 1-2.

“This was really a tough game,” John Paul Jones quarterback Operations Specialist 2nd Class Enrico Poole said. “We stuck with it. Offense got us through this one. Defense just needs to get some practice in and get it together.”

In the seesaw battle, Jefferson City got on the scoreboard first after stopping a John Paul Jones drive on a pick by defensive back Senior Chief Electronics Technician (Communications) Joe Barrett.

Starting from his own 28-yard line, quarterback Machinist’s Mate (Auxiliary) 3rd Class Trevor Samson drove Jefferson City down the field on eight plays to score the first touchdown of the game on a short-yard pass to Electronics Technician (Navigation) 1st Class Garrett Handwork.

John Paul Jones responded with a 65-yard drive. Poole connected with Information Systems Technician 3rd Class Shayne Stevenson for a one-yard toss in the end zone to pull to within a point at 7-6.

Jefferson City extended their lead on their next drive. Samson delivered a perfect strike over the top to Machinists Mate (Auxiliary) 3rd Class Kevin Fail for 61 yards and the team’s second touchdown of the game to take a 14-6 lead after completing the PAT.

However, John Paul Jones kept the game close on their next drive. Poole found Lt. Glenn Roberts for a catch-andrun that covered 65 yards and a touchdown to make it 14-12.

Then, following a pick by Poole who also doubled on defense, John Paul Jones took their first lead of the game. It came on a 41-yard bomb from Poole to Sonar Technician (Surface) 2nd Class Kalvin Popkes to take a 19-14 advantage after the PAT.

The first-half fireworks weren’t quite done yet. Samson directed a 65-yard scoring drive on six plays that ended on a seven-yard toss in the end zone to Handwork for his second touch-down of the game and a 21-19 lead at halftime.

Immediately after intermission on the first play from scrimmage, Samson ran a keeper through the line and was gone for 65 yards and a touchdown. It gave Jefferson City a 27-19 lead.

John Paul Jones refused to let the game get away. On the team’s next drive, Poole connected on a short pass to Stevenson in the right flat, who then took it to the house to pull to within two points at 27-25.

On that play, Stevenson made a two-handed grab over his head, faked his way pass a defender and took off down the left sideline for the touchdown.

“He (Stevenson) took a five-yard pass and took it 50 yards for a touchdown,” Poole said. “That was pure skill and natural ability and I love having him on our team.”

Stevenson then got the ball back on an interception to set up John Paul Jones on their own 19.

Five plays later, Poole found Stevenson cutting through the middle for 16 yards and a touch-down to take a 31-27 lead.

Jefferson City came back one last time to take the lead at 34-31 on Samson’s third scoring pass to Handwork. However, with the clock running out, Poole led John Paul Jones to the game-winning touchdown with the final toss going into the end zone to Stevenson.

After escaping with the win, Poole said that if John Paul Jones plays up to their potential, then each game should end up with a win.

“If we focus on what we do, I told my team to not even worry about the standings,” Poole said. “As long as we go out and do what we are supposed to do, things will be all right.”