John Paul Jones doubles up ATG MIDPAC 10-5

Ho'okele Staff | Apr 27, 2018

Story and photo by Randy Dela Cruz

Sports Editor, Ho‘okele

USS John Paul Jones (DDG 53) got off to a fast start and used the moment to polish off Afloat Training Group Middle Pacific (ATG MIDPAC) by a score of 10-5 April 21 in an Afloat Division intramural softball matchup at Hickam Softball Complex, Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam.

Springboarded by a three-run jack off the bat of Gas Turbine System Technician (Mechanical) 3rd Class Zach Kelsh in the first inning, John Paul Jones followed up with a big fifth inning to win their first game of the season to start off at 1-0, while ATG MIDPAC dropped to 2-0.

As Kelsh and his teammates gave pitcher Chief Electrician’s Mate Thomas Byers all the support he would need, Byers was equally tough on the mound as he posted four goose eggs for the complete-game win.

“I was a little nervous today, it was the first game,” Byers said. “But after we took a lead, it took a little bit of the edge off.”

After starting off a little shaky, Byers quickly settled down and allowed only two runs from the second inning to the seventh.

“I was trying to throw different speeds,” Byers explained. “I tried throwing a little quicker, a little higher, a little lower, but still (tried) to keep it in the box.”

While Byers was setting the pace with a strong outing on the mound, John Paul Jones bats came out on fire – especially Kelsh, who flexed his muscles in his very first at-bat.

With two outs and two men on base, Kelsh crushed a pitch that left no doubt about where it was going to land, as the ball sailed over the left field fence with plenty of room to spare to give John Paul Jones a 3-0 lead in the top of the first inning.

ATG MIDPAC started its own rally in the bottom of the frame, when Boatswain’s Mate 2nd Class Justin Albert singled to drive in two runs.

Later in the inning, ATG MIDPAC tied the score on an RBI single over the infield from the bat of Chief Boatswain’s Mate Jason Runner, who tomahawked a pitch well above the strike zone for the base hit.

With the score tied at 3-3, John Paul Jones went back out in front in the top of the second inning on single by Gas Turbine System Technician (Mechanical) Fireman Ian Lenz that drove in a run to make it 4-3.

After Byers shut out ATG MIDPAC in the bottom of the second, he led off the top of the third inning with a single and was driven in off of a clutch two-out hit by Ensign Alejandro Mata to make it 5-3.

Chief Cryptologic Technician (Collection) Josh Smith pulled ATG MIDPAC to within a run, when he slammed a pitch for a triple and then proceeded home on a throwing error that made it 5-4.

However, John Paul Jones picked up another run in the fourth inning on an RBI single by Sonar Technician Surface 3rd Class Joey Begonia and then the team broke the game wide open with another three-run inning in the top of the fifth.

In the deciding three-run inning, Mata picked up his second RBI of the game, while team-mate Quartermaster 3rd Class Alden Brown plated the second run of the inning.

“We got some good hitters,” Byers said. “We got confidence in our bats for the most part. We got three or four guys that hit the ball a long way.”

Despite only getting in four practices before their season opener, John Paul Jones played well in all phases of the game.

“For the most part, we’re pretty solid,” Byers pointed out. “Intramurals, PT, we can horse around, but we’re a bunch of athletic guys and we keep the optimism up.”