JBPHH teens attend STEAM Camp in Florida

Ho'okele Staff | Aug 11, 2017

Hannah Bethard

Joint Base Pearl Harbor- Hickam Teen Center

On July 30, 10 teens from Joint Base Pearl Harbor Hickam (JBPHH) Teen Center boarded a plane coming back home from Florida. For eight days, these teens and two JBPHH Teen Center staff members attended 4-H STEAM Camp Timpoochee in Florida, exploring adventures in marine ecology and robotics.

JBPHH Teen Center teens had the opportunity to attend this 4H STEAM camp after winning a video contest about how teens can, and do, apply the concepts of STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics) in their teen centers, and how they can improve these programs.

Teen centers from military bases all around the globe entered this contest and JBPHH placed first among them all. However, JBPHH did not go on this trip alone. They were joined by the teen program from the Naval Base in Rota, Spain.

“Making friends with the Spain kids was the best part about the trip, hands down,” said Tate Lohmiller of JBPHH Teen Center.

Kids from both bases made lasting friendships to take home.

For a week, 20 kids from opposite ends of the earth joined forces to tackle Florida’s own Pensacola Naval Museum, the naval base and NSA buildings in Panama City, Foley, Alabama’s Railroad Museum, circuitry, rockets and robotic engineering, 3D printing and laser engraving, as well as various marine endeavors and camp-fire activities at the 4-H Timpoochee campsite.

“The displays in the Naval Museum were my chance to nerd out on the camp,” said Elijah Bethard of JBPHH Teen Center.

“The entire trip was my chance to nerd out,” said Rota camper Ian Del Castillo.

After an unforgettable week of memories, everyone said goodbye to new friends and left with new knowledge.

If you’re interested in seeing the videos that both Spain and JBPHH entered in the 4-H Video Contest, check out the following links: JBPHH https://www.youtube. com/watch?v=6qjkcJN7YBw and Spain https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hX-2p9O0Zkdg.

For more information regarding the Teen Center, please call 448-0418 or check out Facebook at www.facebook.com/jbphhteencenter.