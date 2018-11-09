JBPHH security department holds job fair

Ho'okele Staff | Nov 09, 2018

Story and photo by MC1 Nardel Gervacio

Navy Public Affairs Support Element Detachment Hawaii

Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam (JBPHH) held a security guard job fair at the Federal Fire Department in an effort to protect base assets and its personnel, Nov. 5.

The security department is staffed with service members, contractors and civilians working together to keep the JBPHH community safe and secure.

“The installation commander ‘s number one priority is security and safety of this installation,” said Alphonso Braggs, management analyst for JBPHH security department. “We need to make sure we have sufficient personnel, properly trained and vetted. There are approximately 45,000 individuals, as well as vital national security assets, we are required to protect.”

According to Braggs, more than 40 security guard positions are expected to be filled under the direct-hire initiative after Monday’s event.

This process grants agencies an opportunity to fill vacancies in specific occupations when it is proven there is a critical need or shortage of candidates.

“In previous years, we used USAJobs and it did not keep up with our needs and timelines which could take as long as seven to 11 months for the hiring process,” Bragg said.

Monday’s event allowed applicants to start the hiring process by completing the security, medical, drug screening and physical agility test that is required to be a security guard. This streamlines the 45-day hiring process to make the individual work ready.

Among the applicants who turned out for the job fair were prior service members looking for a more secure and stable career.

“I came here in hopes of getting into the security field in something similar to the military,” said Emerson Soueira-Favor from Kapolei. “I was in the Army for four years and did a lot of security (work), like gate guard, so it feels like this is a perfect fit for me.”

Civilian applicant Christian Zamora-Job, from Ewa Beach, said attending the job fair was a great opportunity because of his interest in law enforcement.

“I’ve been in the security field about four years now,” he said. “I love the job and the service I can provide to people.”

This is the fourth security department job fair for the year.

“Our goal today is to hire 50 individuals. I believe we will meet our goal,” Braggs said. “We are just excited for this opportunity and we believe this direct-hire process is really working.”