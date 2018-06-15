JBPHH residents run to DINOMITE screening

Ho'okele Staff | Jun 15, 2018

Kristen Wong

Life & Leisure Editor, Ho‘okele

The stars of “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom,” descended upon Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam like hungry pteranodons, much to the excitement of Airmen and Sailors at Sharkey Theater, June 10.

Cast members from the movie including Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard and Jeff Goldblum made an appearance at the screening to meet service members and their families.

The stars signed autographs, chatted with patrons and took photos. Among the guests were Rear Adm. Brian Fort, commander, Navy Region Hawaii and Naval Surface Group Middle Pacific, and his wife, Kelli. In addition, Pratt and other guests toured the USS William P. Lawrence.

“We just want to say ‘thank you’ to the Airmen and Sailors of Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam,” Pratt said in a video from the meet and greet.

“We wouldn’t be able to do what we do without you doing what you do, so we’re fortunate. We want to say thank you, God bless you and see you at the movies.”

According to www.imdb.com, portions of the movie were filmed at Kualoa Ranch and the Hau‘ula area. The sequel to the 2015 “Jurassic World” comes out in theaters June 22.