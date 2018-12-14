JBPHH patrons meet, spar with MMA stars

Ho'okele Staff | Dec 14, 2018

Reid Tokeshi

Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam Morale, Welfare and Recreation

The crowd lined up early hoping for a chance to meet and, for a select group, get training from some of the biggest names in mixed martial arts.

United Services Organization (USO) brought stars from the world of Bellator MMA to Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam for a clinic and meet and greet at the JBPHH Fitness Center Dec. 12.

Dozens signed up to take part in the clinic conducted by MMA stars like Josh Thomson, Douglas Lima, “Big John” McCarthy, Chael Sonnen and more. Others were excited to meet former football star (and MMA practitioner himself) Herschel Walker.

One person that many were particularly interested in was Brazilian jiu jitsu legend Royce Gracie, who helped bring mixed martial arts into the limelight and created the explosion of the sport.

Participants literally hit the mat, practicing moves demonstrated and taught by the elite athletes. The men and women learned techniques such as how to take an opponent to the ground, what errors to avoid and how to gain an advantage.

Those on the sidelines had their phones out, documenting the experience for their friends and family.

At the conclusion of the clinic, all the stars stuck around to meet the fans. Lines formed around each as photos were taken, autographs were signed and questions were answered. One fan got his wish as he got a photo of himself as the victim of a jiu jitsu move courtesy of Gracie.

The clinic and meet and greet was part of an itinerary of activities by Bellator. The celebrities also visited commands prior to the clinic, while on Friday, Dec. 14, an MMA card is happening in honor of the military. Free tickets were distributed by the USO during the clinic.