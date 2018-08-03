JBPHH military children receive backpacks, supplies

Ho'okele Staff | Aug 03, 2018

Operation Homefront

Operation Homefront distributed 600 backpacks and necessary school supplies to pre-registered military children Saturday, July 28, at Earhart Commnity Center aboard Joint Base Pearl Harbor Hickam as a part of Operation Homefront’s annual Back-to-School Brigade® (BTSB).

Since 2008, Operation Homefront’s BTSB has distributed more than 300,000 backpacks – each accompanied by school supplies – to military children.

“This year’s event was beyond successful,” said Brandy Simon, program coordinator at Operation Homefront. “We made sure families were served in a timely manner and that each one received plenty of school supplies to help them with the upcoming school year. We tried to include many of the basic items that are common items on school supply lists across the islands. Our event helps relieve some of the financial pressure that comes with the new school year and we are happy to serve our families and make an impact in the military community.

Simon said the organization was able to serve 1,000 military children in Hawaii this year, a 400-child increase from 2017.

“The backpack event was very well organized and really helped us get all the basics we’ll need this year,” said Erin Cude, an attendee at the event. “My girls love their new backpacks. This event takes some of the pressure off. We have all three kids in school for the first time this year, so being able to get at least part of the lists taken care of is a big help.”

Operation Homefront provides critical financial assistance, transitional and permanent housing and family support services to prevent short-term needs from turning into chronic, long-term struggles.

For more information, visit OperationHomefront.org.