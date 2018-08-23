JBPHH, law enforcement volunteer for Special Olympics Hawaii

Ho'okele Staff | Aug 23, 2018

Story and photo by Kristen Wong

Life and Leisure Editor, Ho‘okele

Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam (JBPHH) Security Forces joined more than 700 volunteers on Oahu to support Special Olympics Hawaii’s Cop on Top event, Aug. 16-18.

More than 50 JBPHH service members volunteered at the Salt Lake Shopping Center location.

Master-At-Arms 2nd Class Angela Alfaro, with JBPHH Security Forces, said the campaign was already successful by the first day.

“People have been very generous in the shopping center,” Alfaro said.

Law enforcement personnel volunteering for Cop on Top stayed on a 10-foot scaffold at 17 locations on Oahu and the neighboring islands. They collected donations and raised awareness for the nonprofit organization. Participants raised more than $226,700 for the organization statewide.

“Every dollar stays right here and helps us continue providing all services free of charge to our local athletes and families,” said Nancy Bottelo, Special Olympics Hawaii president and CEO.

“Special Olympics Hawaii is extremely grateful to our law enforcement Cop On Top teams, and the very generous public, for the incredible support they give to make this event such a great success.”

“(Cop on Top is a) great event for raising awareness for Special Olympics athletes in the community,” said Senior Airman John Powell, with the 647th Security Forces, JBPHH. “(The event is) great for military and law enforcement working together to build camaraderie out in the community.”