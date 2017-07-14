JBPHH Keystone Club reaches Legacy Society

Ho'okele Staff | Jul 14, 2017

Story and photos by Zachary Pigott

Joint Base Pearl Harbor- Hickam Teen Center

On June 9, Joint Base Pearl Harbor Hickam (JBPHH) Teen Center’s Keystone club became the first Navy club to reach Legacy recognition level.

Keystone is the Boys and Girls Club of Americas (BGCA) premiere character and leadership club. Clubs from all around the world, civilian and military, work through the Key-stone charter year (Sept. 1 to Aug. 30) to complete tasks in academic success, career preparation, community service and teen outreach. As they complete these tasks, they raise through four recognition ranks.

First is becoming a chartered club, then silver, gold and legacy level.

The tasks at each level progressively require more dedication and commitment from its club members. Providing them the opportunity to plan and implement activities for their peers and in their community, as well as give them a platform to exercise their voice.

During JBPHH Keystone’s quest for legacy they have planned teen outreach events through BGCA’s #weownfridays platform, served their community by volunteering at numerous JBPHH events such as Tower Lighting, day for kids, and concerts, mentored school-aged youth (ages 5-12), helped Mokulele Elementary School maintain their lawns, and most importantly, be an advocate for their peers.

All Keystones around the globe were tasked with a Nation Project of bridging the gap between teens and law enforcement. JBPHH Key-stone approached JBPHH’s law enforcement personnel and invited them to have a discussion regarding law enforcement’s views on teens and vice versa.

With each activity keystone completed, they developed their character and leadership. Because of their service, BGCA has recognized them with the highest level of Keystone Charter and which has made them a part of the Legacy Society.

“It is a very prestigious title to be awarded in the Keystone community. It was a very long process, but in the end we all learned a lot and feel really accomplished,” said Taylor S., a JBPHH Keystone member.

For more information on the JBPHH Teen Center, call 448-0418.