JBPHH hosts safe, fun Trunk Or Treat

Ho'okele Staff | Nov 02, 2018

Story and photos by Anna General

Managing Editor, Ho‘okele

The Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam (JBPHH) Command Religious Program hosted a Trunk-or-Treat Fall Festival Oct. 24 at the Pearl Harbor Memorial Chapel.

Military and civilian volunteers participated in decorating the back of their cars as an alternative to door-to-door trick-or-treating for the Joint Base community.

“The Fall Festival was an outreach event that provided an opportunity to interact with families to let them know about the chapel programs and partner with other command agencies to provide a family morale-building event,” said Cmdr. Joseph Primeaux, JBPHH senior installation chaplain.

As families and children lined up in the parking lot near the chapel fully dressed in their creative Halloween costumes, children held out their bags or pumpkins for treats.

Trunk-or-Treat provided a safe and fun trick-or-treating experience where children go car to car for treats.

In addition to Trunk-or-Treat; bounce houses, food, games and other family-friendly activities took place.

“We were a little surprised by the turn-out this year, we anticipated five to 600 attendees. I would estimate we had over 1,000 in attendance,” Primeaux said.

“We are thankful for the support received from the first lieutenant, JBPHH security, chapel staff, Federal Fire Department, Harbor Security, Seabees and 40-plus volunteers. Their participation made this a memorable event for the children who attended,” he added.