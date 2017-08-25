JBPHH Honor Guard teaches students military honors

Ho'okele Staff | Aug 25, 2017

Story and photo by Ensign Makeedra Hayes

Navy Region Hawaii Public Affairs

With the goal of becoming flag monitors during the school year, students at Aliamanu Middle School had an opportunity to learn about military honors and ceremonies Aug. 17 from the Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam (JBPHH) Honor Guard.

During the class, the students learned about traditional military honors and ceremonies, including flag-folding, military bearing, rendering honors, history of the United States and Hawaii state flags, and raising and lowering the flag.

In the first part of the class, students sat in the cafeteria and watched the JBPHH Honor Guard conduct a flag-folding demonstration which included when to render honors and the importance of military bearing during ceremonies. The Sailors gave the students a live demonstration of the process itself, in addition to tips they learned from personal experience throughout their tenure in the Honor Guard.

“Coming and teaching a class like this helps strengthen our bonds with the community as well as allowing us to show and pass on military traditions while teaching students the importance of honoring those who sacrifice for the community,” Electronics Technician 2nd Class Louis Charnoneau said.

Following the demonstration, Sailors from the JBPHH Honor Guard engaged directly with the students asking questions about the flags as well as delving into the history behind each flag. The final part of the class allowed for the students to practice everything they learned in the classroom. As they led the JBPHH Honor Guard out to their flag pole, each student, with guidance from their new-found mentors, had the opportunity to raise and lower the flag in a military manner putting their new found skills to the test — skills that will allow them to serve as flag monitors throughout the school year as well as a deeper understanding and history behind the importance of the U.S. and Hawaii state flags.

“Nearly three-quarters of our over 700 students are military-connected, and have a strong sense of pride in their family member’s service to our country. The mere presence of U.S. Navy volunteers at Aliamanu Middle School speaks volumes to our students and staff,” said Alecia Morgan, Parent Community Network coordinator for Aliamanu Middle School. “Service members serve as models of good citizenship and reinforce that service to community is noble, and can be a lifelong pursuit. They build self-esteem, and show us that we matter.”