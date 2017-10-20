JBPHH Fitness Center gets new equipment

Ho'okele Staff | Oct 20, 2017

Veronika McKenney

Joint Base Pearl

Harbor-Hickam Morale, Welfare and Recreation

Gym users at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam (JBPHH) Fitness Center can now utilize new, state-of-theart equipment for traditional weight lifting and functional training.

The 42-foot-long, 6-foot-wide and 12-foot-high rig is the most recent addition to this modern facility. It offers multiple exercise stations where users can choose from more 76 attachments to perform more than 100 different exercises, including pull-ups, dead-lifts, overhead presses, TRX, wall ball tosses, dips and rope climbing.

The rig allows patrons to complete a full body workout in one space, without the need to move from one end of the gym to another. The attachments can be easily added and removed, enabling everyone to use it for their specific exercise needs.

For Sailors and Airmen, this exercise multi-station provides a space to build strength and stamina, improving their physical readiness.

Unlike traditional weight machines and fixed stations where you focus only on a particular muscle group, the rig promotes functional training, which focuses on complex movements. These complex movements use not just the target muscle, but a group of muscles, closely mimicking the natural movements in everyday life.

Benny Miguel, JBPHH Fitness Center manager who initiated and over-saw the installation. Miguel said he is extremely satisfied with the new acquisition.

“We have had overwhelmingly positive feedback from all our patrons who appreciate the simplicity and flexibility it offers,” Miguel said.

Anybody over 16 years of age can use the new equipment. The fitness specialists and staff members can provide assistance and safety orientation upon request.

JBPHH Fitness Center is located at 1071 North Road, building 1338 and is open to eligible members: active duty military, reservists, retirees, National Guard, family members, and authorized Department of Defense cardholders.