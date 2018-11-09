JBPHH families attend advance screening of ‘Magnum P.I.’ reboot

Ho'okele Staff | Nov 09, 2018

Staff Sgt. Jasmonet D. Jackson

Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam Public Affairs

Military members and civilians attended an advance screening of the “Magnum P.I.” reboot here at Sharkey Theater, Oct. 28.

Blue Star Families, Academy of United States Veterans (AUSV), Joint Base Pearl Harbor Hickam Morale, Welfare and Recreation (MWR) and CBS television studios, hosted the screening.

Eligible service members, families and civilians entered a lottery to be chosen for the screening. Some earned their tickets by winning a social media contest put on by MWR. As event staff tossed limited quantity promotional T-shirts into the crowd, children also came up to the stage to receive promotional red lei. The cast arrived at the theater and sat in front to cheers and applause from guests.

The “Magnum P.I.” television series returns after 30 years of being off the big screen.

“The original ‘Magnum P.I.’ was one of the first of its kind to positively portray Vietnam veterans,” said Chaitali Patel, Blue Star Families chief external affairs officer and the spouse of a retired Airman.

“Much like the original show, the new rebooted ‘Magnum P.I.’ delivers a similar story and message about the reintegration of veterans into the civilian community. ‘Magnum P.I.’ showcases this transition in a fun and action-packed cinematic experience,” she added.

After remarks by Patel, the crowd watched “Death is Only Temporary,” which is episode six of season one, that aired Oct. 29.

The cast then came onstage to answer questions pre-submitted by guests.

Patel asked the cast how the TV show changes the narrative of veterans. Zachary Knighton, who is from Virginia Beach, took the question.

“I’ve always been surrounded by veterans and active duty and it’s always been a positive narrative for me,” he said.

Knighton added that the show’s executive producer, Peter Lenkov, wants to “paint a positive narrative” of veterans, and although not every case is related to the military, he said the actors will “portray our roles with honor.”

Knighton and actor Stephen Hill both portray former Marines, while actor Jay Hernandez plays a former Navy SEAL.

According to www.cbs.com, “‘Magnum P.I.’ is a modern take on the classic series centering on Thomas Magnum (Hernandez), a decorated former Navy SEAL who, upon returning home from Afghanistan, repurposes his military skills to become a private investigator.”

The original version showcased Magnum with three male characters, Orville “Rick” Wright, Theodore “TC” Calvin, and Jonathan Quayle Higgins III.

The reboot, however, re-imagines Higgins as ex-British elite operative, Juliet Higgins (Perdita Weeks), the property manager of the Robin’s Nest estate.

“This Higgins is a 2018 Higgins,” Weeks said. “That’s the only thing that’s really missing from the original — a strong, female character. It brings a new dynamic … there’s a little will-they-won’t-they.”

To watch all-new episodes of “Magnum P.I.,” tune in Mondays, at 9/8 Central Standard Time.