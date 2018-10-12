JBPHH conquers the Alpha Warrior Battle Rig

Ho'okele Staff | Oct 12, 2018

Victoria D’Andrea-Roy

Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam Morale, Welfare and Recreation

Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam took on the Alpha Warrior Battle Rig in a multi-day competition that took place Oct. 3-5. The three-day event consisted of two fitness certification days for active duty, a meet and greet with two Alpha Warrior celebrities, a team competition, an individual competition and a kid’s course challenge.

Dawn Pierce, the director of the Hickam Memorial Fitness Center, estimated there were 12 teams with about 45 people for the team competition while the individual competition had 26 contestants. The youth challenge featured a rig prototype suited for kids and had more than 100 participants.

“The event was extremely successful. Our competitors were great,” Pierce commented. “The team competition ran smoothly, medical staff was present and supportive throughout the event. We hope to go even bigger and better next time.” Robin Pietschmann, a Coast Guard rescue swimmer, was the first place individual competition winner.

When asked if he would compete again, he replied, “Absolutely.”

The three-time American Ninja Warrior competitor encouraged those who didn’t try the course yet to do so.

“It looks intimidating, but don’t let it intimidate you,” Pietschmann said. “Just try it and have fun.”

The Battle Rig will soon find a permanent home. It is scheduled to be placed at Earhart Field for utilization during command physical training.

“A great way to use the rig for command PT is to run relays, similar to the team competition event,” said Kevin Klein, Alpha Warrior pro and three-time American Ninja Warrior finals competitor. “That tactic works well with groups; make sure to be creative, have fun and continue to progress by increasing intensity — time constraints, etc.”

Klein and his colleague Tawnee Leonardo travel with Alpha Warrior to provide support, rig training and help the fitness competitions run smoothly.

“I’m so thankful to be here,” said Leonardo, also an American Ninja Warrior competitor, of being here in Hawaii. “It’s an incredible opportunity to step into the lives of our active-duty military to see what they do day-to-day, hear about why they joined, hear about their families and how they stay ready to serve for us.”

Klein and Leonardo also gave a shout out to the military spouses and children, recognizing that dependents sacrifice a lot and that they are appreciated too.

To see more event photos and videos, visit the Great Life Hawaii Facebook page.