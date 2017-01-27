JBPHH conducts security training exercises

Ho'okele Staff | Jan 27, 2017

Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam Public Affairs

Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam (JBPHH) continues to conduct training exercises today, Jan. 27 from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

JBPHH will use the giant voice mass notification system to broadcast exercise announcements. The exercises will involve use of blank ammunition that will be heard throughout the base and harbor. There is no cause for concern or for the JBPHH community to take action.

The drills are part of the 2017 JBPHH command assessment and readiness training for the security department’s anti-terrorism and law enforcement teams.