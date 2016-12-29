JBPHH community gives cookies

Ho'okele Staff | Dec 29, 2016

STORY AND PHOTO BY STAFF SGT. CHRISTOPHER STOLTZ Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam PublicAﬀairs

Service members, spouses and children from Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam teamed up this December to bake, decorate and package more than 20,000 cookies as part of the annual “Cookie Caper” event.

The event, which took place Dec. 15 at Hickam’s Makai Recreation Center, is an annual tradition where volunteers from the Joint Base community come together and donate homemade cookies for all single on-station and deployed Airmen and Sailors.

This marks the first year where the Navy is participating in the program, and the event was busier than ever.

“Sometimes our Sailors don’t get the opportunity to enjoy baked goods when they’re forward-deployed,” said Navy Command Master Chief Allen Keller, JBPHH master chief. “So being able to have an event like this and provide something as simple as a bag of cookies to a Sailor can be a pretty big deal.”

In addition to providing cookies to single Airmen who reside in the dorms, 15th Wing first sergeants will send homemade cookies to deployed Airmen. Families of deployed Airmen will also be receiving gifts of homemade cookies.

Master Sgt. Michael Browning, 17th Operational Weather Squadron first sergeant, helped lead the event and said the event is more than just baking and delivering tasty treats.

“It’s not just cookies we are delivering,” he said. “We want to deliver the message to the service members that we care. The job will almost always be there — but the people will not. So, it is important that we let people know they are thought of and cared for, especially during the holidays. We are just trying to send that love and support to those who can’t be with their friends and family.”

“I cannot thank everyone who helped enough for the assistance they are providing,” he said. “Everyone is taking the time to make a stranger’s holiday season a better one. It’s a great event and I hope the recipients see more than a bag of cookies when they receive it. I hope they see that we care.”

In the past, the cookies have also been given to organizations such as the Tripler Army Fisher House, security forces squadron, command post, Tripler Army Medical Center, Hickam Chapel, Navy salvage divers, 15th Medical Group pharmacy, JBPHH fire department and USO at the Hickam Passenger Terminal.

Although the program is over for this year, many of the volunteers said there can never be such a thing as “too many donations.” To donate to the program, or to assist in next year’s endeavor, contact the Cookie Caper group organization email at cookiecaperhickam@gmail.com.