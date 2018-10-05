JBPHH celebrates National Hispanic Heritage Month

Ho'okele Staff | Oct 05, 2018

Story and photo by MC2 Jessica Blackwell

Navy Public Affairs Support Element Detachment Hawaii

A National Hispanic Heritage Month observance ceremony hosted by the Pacific, Joint Forces Diversity Committee was held on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam (JBPHH), Sept. 26.

National Hispanic Heritage Month is observed from Sept. 15 to Oct. 15. “Hispanics: One Endless Voice to Enhance Our Traditions” is the theme commands are encouraged to reflect on during this year’s month of celebration.

The event featured Chief Master Sgt. Carlos Rosa, Air Force senior enlisted leader for JBPHH and superintendent of 647th Air Base Group, as the guest speaker.

Rosa, who is of Puerto Rican descent, provided personal recounts of his youth and questions that have arisen throughout his life regarding his culture.

“When people find out I am Hispanic the next question is usually if I speak Spanish,” Rosa said.

He shared with guests that due to his parent’s negative perception surrounding Spanish speakers, they opted for him to not learn Spanish growing up.

He asked the audience to reflect on whether speaking Spanish, or lack thereof, has an impact on an individual’s Hispanic culture, heritage and the perception of Hispanics.

Rosa expressed the sense of duty he feels to educate his three children about Hispanic culture and to keep passing down traditions.

Master Sgt. Josephine Santana, a diversity committee member, provided her thoughts on why events recognizing months like Hispanic Heritage Month are important.

“Events like these provide an opportunity to educate people about a particular culture,” Santana said. “It can help change people’s minds and perceptions about a culture.”

At the conclusion of the event guests were invited to the Silver Dolphin Bistro galley to partake in a Hispanic-inspired meal and a cake-cutting event commemorating the month.