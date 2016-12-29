Japan prime minister visits DPAA

Ho'okele Staff | Dec 29, 2016

U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Mark Spindler, deputy director, Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) and Prime Minister Shinzo Abe of Japan, pose for a photo, Dec. 26.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe of Japan, center, and Defense Minister Tomomi Inada, left, receive a briefing from Dr. John Byrd, Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency laboratory senior manager,on the identification process during a tour of the agency’s facility at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam as part of his visit to Hawaii, Dec. 26. Abe is the first Japanese leader to publicly view the site of the Pearl Harbor Attack since 1951. The mission of DPAA is to provide the fullest possible accounting for our missing personnel to their families and the nation.

U.S. AIR FORCE PHOTO BY TECH. SGT. KATHRINE DODD