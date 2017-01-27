January – February Community Calendar

Ho'okele Staff | Jan 27, 2017

FITNESS, HEALTH FAIR JAN. 27-28 —

“A Better You” free fitness and health fair for authorized patrons will be held at the Pearl Harbor Navy Exchange mall sporting goods section. Partners will include Naval Health Clinic Hawaii, TRICARE and other organizations. The fair will also be held again Feb. 3-4. FMI: 423-3287.

LIVING HISTORY DAY JAN. 28 — Living

History Day will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Battleship Missouri Memorial, Ford Island. The event is free for kama‘aina, military and “Mighty Mo” members with Hawaii-issued ID. All other guests need to purchase admission tickets. Free round-trip shuttle service will be available from the Pearl Harbor Visitor Center. “Living History Day” commemorates two special occasions for the Mighty Mo — the battleship’s first launch in 1944 and its 18th year as a living educational maritime monument in Hawaii. The event will include live big band style music, exhibits of historic vehicles and wartime weaponry, 1940’s memorabilia, historic reenactments, photo displays from other historic sites, and oral histories from World War II witnesses and survivors. FMI: www.ussmissouri.org/

CIVILIAN RESUME WRITING FEB. 1 —

A civilian resume writing class will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. at Military and Family Support Center Hickam. Registration is highly encouraged. It is also helpful to bring along your own laptop as well as a draft resume and a civilian job announcement you may be interested in pursuing. FMI: www. greatlifehawaii.com/family-support/mfsc-class-schedule or call 474-1999.

ZUMBA AND HEALTHY RELATIONSHIPS FEB. 1 — An “Empower Yourself Zumba and Healthy Relationships Snapshot” event will be held from 3 to 4:30 p.m. at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam Fitness Center. In partnership with Joint Base Morale, Welfare and Recreation Fitness, teens are encouraged to attend this special free Zumba class to live through exercise. Healthy Relationships For Teens Snapshot will be a condensed version of the class, with a focus on self-esteem and keeping safe in dating. FMI: www. greatlifehawaii.com/family-support/mfsc-class-schedule or call 474-1999.

JOB FAIR FEB. 1 — Navy Region Hawaii (CNRH) and Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard & IMF (PHNSY & IMF) will be two of more than 150 employers at the Job Quest Job Fair from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Neal Blaisdell Center. PHNSY & IMF will be hiring 500 men and women including engineers, other skilled positions, and for placement in the Apprentice Program. FMI: www.navsea.navy.mil/Home/ Shipyards/PHNS-IMF/Careers/. CNRH will be hiring 40 security guards and promote future recruitment of first responder positions. FMI: 471-0286.

NAVIGATING USAJOBS, FEDERAL RESUMES FEB. 1 — A class on navigating USAJOBS and federal resumes will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. at Military and Family Support Center Pearl Harbor. Registration is highly encouraged. It’s also helpful to bring along your own laptop as well as a federal job announcement from USAJobs that you may be interested in pursuing. FMI: www.greatlifehawaii. com/family-support/mfsc-class-schedule or call 474-1999.

KEY SPOUSE CONNECT MEETING FEB. 2 — A key spouse connect meeting will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. at Military and Family Support Center Hickam. Participants can network with other key spouses/mentors and discover community resources for disaster preparedness, relocation and more. The meeting is open to all appointed U.S/ Air Force key spouses, commanders and first sergeants. FMI: www.greatlifehawaii.com/family-support/mfsc-class-schedule or call 474-1999.

PARENTS: YOUR TEENS AND DATING

FEB. 2 — A class for parents on teens and dating will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Military and Family Support Center Pearl Harbor. According to the center’s statistics, one in three teens will experience a violent dating relationship by the time they reach adulthood. Dating is just one of the multitudes of challenges teens face and parents fear. This class is designed to provide information to help guide your teen in building positive dating relationships and keeping your teen safe. The class will examine how to model positive relationships, build kids self-esteem to prevent poor relationships and what to do if they experience violence. FMI: www.greatlifehawaii.com/family-support/mfsc-class-schedule or call 474-1999.

TUSKEGEE AIRMEN TO SPEAK FEB. 3, 4 —

On Feb. 3 from 10 to 11 a.m. in the Pacific Aviation Museum Pearl Harbor theater, teachers are encouraged to bring their students in grades six to 12 to a presentation geared towards youth titled “In His Own Words,” by World War II Tuskegee Airman Pilot Col Charles McGee. Admission is free for this youth presentation. Seating is limited and reservations are strongly encouraged. FMI: 445-9137 or email Education@PacificAviationMuseum. org. On Feb. 4, McGee will once again be the featured speaker at a hangar talk in the theater, from 11 a.m. to noon. The event is open to the public. The cost is $10 for the hangar talk only. Access to the talk is free with museum admission, free for the military, Tuskegee Airmen Association members and Navy League members with ID. FMI: 441-1007 or www.PacificAviationMuseum.org.

BATMAN LEGO MOVIE EVENT FEB. 4 —

A free Batman LEGO movie event will be held from 11a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Pearl Harbor Navy Exchange mall. The event for all authorized patrons will include prizes, giveaways, building with LEGO products, Batman LEGO displays and entertainment. FMI: 423-3287 or email Stephanie. Lau@nexweb.org.

VOLUNTEER OPPORTUNITY FEB. 17 —

A Hawaii Foodbank volunteer opportunity to help distribute food to low-income families will be held at noon at 2243 Kalaunu St., Honolulu. Volunteers should wear closed-toed shoes. This opportunity consists of packaging up and distributing perishable and nonperishable items for a low-income housing area. FMI: CS1 Alyssa Crowder at Alyssa.crowder@navy.mil.

CREDO EVENTS ONGOING — Chaplains

