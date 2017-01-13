January Community Calendar

Ho'okele Staff | Jan 13, 2017

MILITARY APPRECIATION TENT

NOW — The 2017 Sony Open golf tournament is featuring a “Birdies for the Brave Patriots’ Outpost” military appreciation tent from today through Jan. 15. The hospitality tent on the 18th fairway is open to active-duty and retired military service members, veterans, Reserves and their families. Free food and beverages will be provided. Free admission to the Sony Open is extended to active-duty and retired military, Reserves and family members who present a valid military ID. Free admission also is extended to veterans with tickets issued through the Veteran Tickets Foundation. FMI: www. sonyopeninhawaii.com/

NFL GAME EVENT JAN. 14 — A free Madden

2017 NFL game event for authorized patrons will be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Pearl Harbor Navy Exchange (NEX) mall electronics department. Prizes will include a $100 NEX gift card for first place and a $75 card for second place. Participants can sign up in the electronics department. FMI: 423-3287.

MLK SPECIAL EVENTS JAN. 18 — A Martin

Luther King Jr. Day celebration will be held at Pearl Harbor Memorial Chapel from 10 to 11 a.m. A special meal in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day will be held from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Silver Dolphin Bistro, Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam. The special meal is open to all active-duty military, escorted family members of active-duty personnel, retirees and Department of Defense employees with a valid ID card. The cost of the meal is $5.55, cash only. Please bring exact change to expedite time spent at the cashier stand.

HOME-BUYING WORKSHOP JAN. 18 —

A home-buying workshop will be held from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. at Military and Family Support Center Pearl Harbor. The workshop will focus on the purchase decision process, steps to take before investing in a home, details of the purchase and mortgage options. FMI: www. greatlifehawaii.com/family-support/mfsc-class-schedule or call 474-1999.

NEW MOMS AND DADS CLASS

JAN. 18 — A class for new moms and dads will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. at Military and Family Support Center Hickam. The class is for new and soon-to-be parents (or those who are thinking about becoming parents). FMI: www. greatlifehawaii.com/family-support/mfsc-class-schedule or call 474-1999.

INTERVIEWING 101 JAN. 18 —

An interviewing 101 class will be held from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. at Military and Family Support Center Hickam. Participants can learn how to present themselves as the best candidate, and discover different interview styles and techniques. FMI: www. greatlifehawaii.com/family-support/mfsc-class-schedule or call 474-1999.

INDIVIDUAL AUGMENTEE RESOURCE FAIR

JAN. 18 — An individual augmentee (IA) resource fair will be held from 10 a.m. to noon at Military and Family Support Center Pearl Harbor. The fair is open to all IA Sailors, families, command coordinators, ombudsmen and command support teams. FMI: www. greatlifehawaii.com/family-support/mfsc-class-schedule or call 474-1999.

SAPR COMMAND POC TRAINING

JAN. 19 — Sexual Assault Prevention and Response (SAPR) point of contact training will be held from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Military and Family Support Center Pearl Harbor. Contact the Sexual Assault Response Coordinator (SARC) for more information and to register for this course which will require a letter of designation. FMI: www.greatlifehawaii.com/family-support/mfsc-class-schedule or call 474-1999.

EFMP COMMAND POC TRAINING

JAN. 19 — Training for newly designated Exceptional Family Member Program (EFMP) points of contact will be held at Military and Family Support Center Pearl Harbor. It will include enrollment process and responsibilities, EFMP benefits for commands, service members and their families, TRICARE for special needs families and local military/ civilian resource information. Contact the EFMP liaison for more information. FMI: www. greatlifehawaii.com/family-support/mfsc-class-schedule or call 474-1999.

CONFLICT MANAGEMENT JAN. 20 —

A conflict management workshop will be held from 9 to 10 a.m. at Military and Family Support Center Hickam. This workshop is designed to help people manage conflict by examining their attitudes and behaviors when faced with conflicting situations. FMI: www.greatlifehawaii. com/family-support/mfsc-class-schedule or call 474-1999.

MANAGING MONEY, CREDIT JAN. 20 —

A class on managing money and credit will be held from 10 to 11:30 a.m. at Military and Family Support Center Pearl Harbor. FMI: www. greatlifehawaii.com/family-support/mfsc-class-schedule or call 474-1999.

FITNESS, HEALTH FAIR JAN. 27-28 —

“A Better You” free fitness and health fair for authorized patrons will be held at the Pearl Harbor Navy Exchange mall sporting goods section. Partners will include Naval Health Clinic Hawaii, TRICARE and other organizations. The fair will also be held again Feb. 3-4. FMI: 423-3287.

MOVIE SHOWTIMES

SHARKEY THEATER

TODAY — JAN. 13

7:00 PM ROGUE ONE:

A STAR WARS STORY (PG-13)

SATURDAY — JAN. 14

2:30 PM MOANA (PG)

4:40 PM ROGUE ONE:

A STAR WARS STORY (PG-13)

7:30 PM COLLATERAL BEAUTY (PG-13)

SUNDAY — JAN. 15

2:30 PM ROGUE ONE:

A STAR WARS STORY (PG-13)

5:20 PM COLLATERAL BEAUTY (PG-13)

7:50 PM OFFICE CHRISTMAS PARTY (R)

THURSDAY — JAN. 19

7:00 PM COLLATERAL BEAUTY (PG-13).

HICKAM MEMORIAL THEATER

TODAY — JAN. 13

7:00 PM MOANA (PG)

SATURDAY — JAN. 14

6:00 PM STUDIO APPRECIATION ADVANCE

SCREENING (FREE ADMISSION) (PG-13)

SUNDAY — JAN. 15

3:00 PM MOANA (PG)

THURSDAY — JAN. 19

7:00 PM MAN DOWN (R)

MOANA

A sweeping, CG-animated adventure about a spirited teenager who sails out on a daring mission to prove herself a master wayfinder and fulfill her ancestors’ unfinished quest. During her journey, Moana meets the once-mighty demigod Maui and together they traverse the open ocean on an action-packed voyage, encountering enormous fiery creatures and impossible odds.