COMMAND FINANCIAL SPECIALIST TRAINING JAN. 23-27 — A five-day Command Financial Specialist (CFS) workshop will be held from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day at Military and Family Support Center Pearl Harbor. The workshop is offered to Navy command-sponsored service members who will be assigned this collateral duty. In accordance with OPNAVINST 1740.5B members attending class must be E-6 and above with a minimum of one year left on their PRD. FMI: To register, call 474-1999.

VAIT TRAINING JAN. 23-27 — Sexual Assault Prevention and Response (SAPR) Victim Advocate Initial Training (VAIT) training will be held from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day at Military and Family Support Center Pearl Harbor. The VAIT is a 40-hour in-depth SAPR course that is designed to prepare an individual for the role and responsibilities of a U.S. Navy SAPR Unit Victim Advocate. FMI: www.greatlifehawaii.com/family-support/mfsc-class-schedule or call 474-1999.

ANGER MANAGEMENT CLASS JAN. 24 — An anger management class will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. at Military and Family Support Center Hickam. FMI: www. greatlifehawaii.com/family-support/mfsc-class-schedule or call 474-1999.

TRANSITION GPS JAN. 24-25— A Transition GPS: Accessing Higher Education Track class will be held from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. each day at Military and Family Support Center Pearl Harbor. The course is designed to guide participants through the complicated decisions involved in choosing a degree program, college institution, and funding, as well as completing the admissions process. Academic acculturation and connection to veteran student organizations is also a key part of service members’ academic success and is integrated into this learning course. FMI: www.greatlifehawaii.com/family-support/mfsc-class-schedule or call 474-1999.

PURPLE CRYING CLASS JAN. 26 — A class on “PURPLE Crying” will be held from 1 to 2 p.m. at the Hickam Medical Building No. 554 at Joint Base. PURPLE Crying describes the time in a baby’s life when they cry more than any other time. This class captures the behavioral characteristics of excessive crying during this normal developmental phase. The class aims to help parents find ways to soothe their baby and build resilience during this challenging period. FMI: www.greatlifehawaii. com/family-support/mfsc-class-schedule or call 474-1999.

FITNESS, HEALTH FAIR JAN. 27-28 — “A Better You” free fitness and health fair for authorized patrons will be held at the Pearl Harbor Navy Exchange mall sporting goods section. Partners will include Naval Health Clinic Hawaii, TRICARE and others organizations. The fair will also be held again Feb. 3-4. FMI: 423-3287.

SUICIDE PREVENTION CLASS JAN. 27 — A “safeTALK” suicide prevention class will be held from 8 to 11 a.m. at Military and Family Support Center Pearl Harbor. Most people with thoughts of suicide invite help to stay safe. Alert helpers know how to use these opportunities to support that desire for safety. The safeTALK trained suicide alert helpers learn to move beyond common tendencies to miss, dismiss or avoid suicide, identify people with thoughts of suicide, and apply the TALK steps (Tell, Ask, Listen, Keep Safe) to connect that person to suicide first aid caregivers. FMI: www.greatlifehawaii.com/family-support/mfsc-class-schedule or call 474-1999.

AFTER GPS CLASS JAN. 27 — An After GPS class will be held from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Military and Family Support Center Hickam. The class is a follow-on to the five-day TGPS workshop, with informative briefs including survivor benefit, TRICARE, veterans affairs, Workforce Development Office and CAPSTONE prep. This workshop also includes an employer panel to assist participants in understanding the civilian hiring process and how to present themselves as the best candidate. FMI: www.greatlifehawaii.com/ family-support/mfsc-class-schedule or call 474-1999.

LIVING HISTORY DAYJAN. 28 — Living History Day will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Battleship Missouri Memorial, Ford Island. The event is free for kama‘aina, military and “Mighty Mo” members with Hawaii-issued ID. All other guests need to purchase admission tickets. Free round-trip shuttle service will be available from the Pearl Harbor Visitor Center. “Living History Day” commemorates two special occasions for the Mighty Mo — the battleship’s first launch in 1944 and its 18th year as a living educational maritime monument in Hawaii. The event will include live big band style music, exhibits of historic vehicles and wartime weaponry, 1940’s memorabilia, historic reenactments, photo displays from other historic sites, and oral histories from World War II witnesses and survivors. FMI: www.ussmissouri.org/

