Jacksonville returns from final deployment

Capt. Eric Morgan, left, salutes Capt. Ken Epps during the Naval Supply Systems Command (NAVSUP) FLC Pearl Harbor change of command ceremony, held aboard the historic Battleship Missouri Memorial, Aug. 15. Morgan relieved Epps to become the commanding officer of NAVSUP FLC Pearl Harbor. More than 250 guests and dignitaries celebrated the two-year tour of outgoing commanding officer Epps and welcomed incoming commanding officer Morgan. Rear Adm. James McNeal, commander, NAVSUP Global Logistics Support, served as the presiding officer. The ceremony was rich in naval heritage, with the sound of the ship’s bell being struck to honor dignitaries, and the ceremonial call of the boatswain’s pipe representing the rendering of honors as the official party arrived. After assuming command, Morgan thanked McNeal and Epps and discussed his commitment to the NAVSUP FLC Pearl Harbor mission and its employees during his remarks. NAVSUP FLC Pearl Harbor is one of eight fleet logistics centers under NAVSUP GLS, which provides global logistics, business and support services to fleet, shore and industrial commands of the Navy, Coast Guard, Marine Corps, Air Force, Army, and allied forces.To read the full story, visit www.navy.mil/submit/display.asp?story_id=101971. Photo by Shannon Haney

