Jacksonville returns from final deployment

Cmdr. Steven Faulk, commanding officer of Los Angeles-class attack submarine USS Jacksonville (SSN 699), receives traditional Hawaiian lei from his family during a homecoming arrival at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam (JBPHH). Sailors assigned to the Jacksonville returned to their homeport at JBPHH following the successful completion of its 15th and final deployment to the western Pacific, Aug. 10. Jacksonville and its crew steamed more than 48,000 nautical miles while conducting maritime security operations and joint exercises with the Japanese Maritime Self-Defense Force and Indian navies. While deployed, 33 submariners earned their qualification to wear the submarine warfare device, and 16 Sailors were advanced in paygrade. The crew also conducted various port calls to Bahrain, Guam, Oman, and Singapore. To read the full story by MC2 Michael Lee, visit www.csp.navy.mil. Photo by MC2 Katarzyna Kobiljak
Marine Corps Gen. Joseph F. Dunford Jr., chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, is greeted by Marine Corps Lt. Gen. David Berger, commander, U.S. Marine Forces Pacific, after arriving at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Aug. 10. Photo by MC1 Dominique A. Pineiro
The guided-missile destroyer USS Halsey (DDG 97), right, and the guided-missile cruiser USS Bunker Hill (CG 52) steam in formation behind the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) during a strait transit show of force exercise, Aug. 11. The Navy ships are underway conducting a composite training unit exercise (COMPTUEX) with the Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group. Photo by MC3 Robyn B. Melvin
Hull Maintenance Technician 1st Class William C. Martin welds the foundation of a controlling watch station chair aboard the guided-missile destroyer USS Preble (DDG 88), Aug. 5. Preble is underway conducting a composite training unit exercise (COMPTUEX) with the Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group in preparation for an upcoming deployment. Photo by MCSN Morgan K. Nall
Change of command held aboard ‘Mighty Mo’
Capt. Eric Morgan, left, salutes Capt. Ken Epps during the Naval Supply Systems Command (NAVSUP) FLC Pearl Harbor change of command ceremony, held aboard the historic Battleship Missouri Memorial, Aug. 15. Morgan relieved Epps to become the commanding officer of NAVSUP FLC Pearl Harbor. More than 250 guests and dignitaries celebrated the two-year tour of outgoing commanding officer Epps and welcomed incoming commanding officer Morgan. Rear Adm. James McNeal, commander, NAVSUP Global Logistics Support, served as the presiding officer. The ceremony was rich in naval heritage, with the sound of the ship’s bell being struck to honor dignitaries, and the ceremonial call of the boatswain’s pipe representing the rendering of honors as the official party arrived. After assuming command, Morgan thanked McNeal and Epps and discussed his commitment to the NAVSUP FLC Pearl Harbor mission and its employees during his remarks. NAVSUP FLC Pearl Harbor is one of eight fleet logistics centers under NAVSUP GLS, which provides global logistics, business and support services to fleet, shore and industrial commands of the Navy, Coast Guard, Marine Corps, Air Force, Army, and allied forces.To read the full story, visit www.navy.mil/submit/display.asp?story_id=101971. Photo by Shannon Haney