Innovative postal solution provides rapid package retrieval

Ho'okele Staff | Jun 22, 2018

Story and photo by Shannon Haney

NAVSUP FLC PH Office of Corporate Communications

Innovative intelligent locker systems (ILS) are in use at the Naval Supply Systems Command (NAVSUP) Fleet Logistics Center (FLC) Pearl Harbor Regional Mail Center, the first Department of Defense installation to leverage this state-of-theart technology.

As you walk through the automatic sliding glass doors to enter the mail center lobby, there are shiny blue lockers on the left.

There are a total of 120 compartments that range in size to accommodate packages of all sizes.

Whether you are receiving a large care package from home or a small item from an online purchase, your package is accessible around-the-clock because the lobby is open 24/7.

The ILS implementation streamlines the package process to improve deliverability.

As packages arrive:

• They are registered into a cloud-based management system, scanned and assigned both a locker and a release code.

• The intended recipient receives this information in an email and can pick up the package at his or her convenience.

• The entire transaction is recorded and stored in the package management system for reference and accountability.

“The new intelligent mail lockers are an innovative solution to help reduce customer wait time at the customer service window as well as provide a delivery option for our customers outside of normal working hours because the lobby is open 24/7,” said James McCaf-frey, director of Postal Operations, NAVSUP FLC Pearl Harbor.

“Sailors and Airmen are working long hours and often going to sea and it’s hard to get to the mail center; so, we are always looking at ways we can support them in getting their mail and this is a great solution. These new lockers are a win-win for management as well as our customers.”

The early successes of the first implementation of the ILS have established a launch pad for other NAVSUP FLCs across the enterprise.

“The work NAVSUP FLC Pearl Harbor and Pitney Bowes did to get the first set of intelligent locker systems installed and operational is a major milestone in the NAVSUP postal global initiative to use technology to provide customers email notification of item arrival and greater access to mail via ILS without having to inquire at customer service windows or checking individual mail receptacles for notification,” said Dale Pinchart, director of NAVSUP Postal Operations.

“This initiative will provide managers better in-house tracking, ability to monitor time between arrival at facility and delivery to customers while maintaining item accountability. The foundation for this global initiative was laid in Hawaii and will be implemented in other locations in the very near future.”

The second implementation will be additional ILS for Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam commands’ official mail, expected by the end of fiscal year 18.

For more news from NAVSUP, visit www.navy.mil/local/navsup/.