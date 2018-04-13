Imagination Movers Live Up To Their Name

Ho'okele Staff | Apr 13, 2018

Reid Tokeshi

Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam Morale, Welfare and Recreation

Performing for the youngsters, the musical group Imagination Movers took the stage at this year’s Month of the Military Child Celebration at the Freedom Tower at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, April 4.

Hosted by Morale, Welfare and Recreation (MWR) and presented by Navy Entertainment, the musical group was the highlight of the celebration.

The show began at 5 p.m. and the event started at 4 p.m. Families started gathering on the great lawn as early as 3:30 p.m. to ensure they had prime viewing of the stage. MWR got the young ones energized an hour before the show with a plethora of activities, including balls, hula hoops, parachutes and more.

An estimated crowd of 1,500 showed up on Monday afternoon with their blankets and folding chairs spread throughout the grass, waiting for a day of family-friendly entertainment. Once the Movers hit the stage they did not disappoint.

The 60-minute show was high energy from start to finish. The band got the kids — even their parents — moving throughout the show. The audience joined in with dancing, jumping and all sorts of other movement. The surprise flying toilet paper and confetti cannons took the energy level higher.

After the show ended, all four members of Imagination Movers — Rich Collins, Scott Durbin, Dave Poche and Scott “Smitty” Smith — stuck around for photos and chatted with their fans. As hundreds of fans lined up, Cat Rost from MWR special events said the meet-and-greet was one of the highlights for the families.

“There were so many families that have seen the show before. They were overjoyed that they could see them here,” Rost said. She and her staff assisted the crowd, taking photos with their customers’ phones and cameras so the moment could be instantly shared.

Photos by FFR Marketing