Hypnotist entertainer to return

Ho'okele Staff | Jun 02, 2017

Reid Tokeshi

Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam Morale, Welfare and Recreation

In what has been almost an annual event, popular hypnotist Chuck Milligan is bringing his comedy hypnosis show this weekend to Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam (JBPHH).

Milligan will perform shows at Sharkey Theater on June 3 and 4. The June 3 show is an adult-themed show, with admittance limited to 18 years and older only. Milligan’s show on June 4 has material that is appropriate for all ages. Parents are welcome to bring their kids, although, on-stage participation will be limited to ages 14 years and older.

While Milligan has come to the base several times over the years, it’s the participants from the audience that help make the show unique each time. As he guides them, the volunteers and their reactions become the stars of the show. Milligan entertains the crowd while still maintaining the dignity of the volunteers.

Both shows are free to attend and no tickets are required. The June 3 show begins at 7 p.m. while the all ages show on June 4 starts at 12:30 p.m. Doors will open an hour prior to the show along with the snack bar.

With seating at Sharkey Theater maxing out at about 400, organizers encourage everyone to come early for the best seats. Each show will last between 60 to 90 minutes.

For more information, go to www.greatlifehawaii.com.