Hundreds of runners join annual bridge run

Ho'okele Staff | Apr 13, 2018

Veronika McKenney

Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam Morale, Welfare and Recreation

Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam Morale, Welfare and Recreation (MWR) held its 21st annual Ford Island 10K Bridge Run Saturday, April 7. As one of the largest runs in Hawaii, more than 1200 runners participated in this 10K race.

The race started at 7 a.m. at the Ford Island Bridge, looped around the historic Ford Island and ended at Richardson Field. With a slight difference to the route from the previous year, participants had an opportunity to see some scenic and historical sights.

“The event was well-organized and we were lucky with the weather,” said Matt Lanoue, a Sailor assigned to Ford Island who ran with his wife, pushing their 8-month-old daughter in a stroller. “We will certainly participate next year,” he said.

This was the first time Lanoue and his family participated in the Ford Island Bridge Run.

Following the run, Chief Master Sgt. Michael Andrews presented the trophies to the top three male and female winners in multiple age groups during an awards ceremony. All finishers received a medal and an event T-shirt.

Following the race, participants enjoyed refreshments.

“This is the best post-race food I have ever seen on the island in my competitive running experience,” said Bruno Rodriguez, a U.S. Army soldier based at Schofield Barracks and a regular runner.

The overall winner, Leslie Mc-Campbell, crossed the finish line at Richardson Field with a time of 34:04. The fastest female, Tammy Bautista, had a time of 40:47. In the overall military category, Paolo Cavenaghi won the male group with a time of 36:12; and Tiffany Tang won the female group with a time of 45:14.

A complete list of winners and times can be found at https://pseresults.com/events/999/results.