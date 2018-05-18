HSM-37 changes command

Ho'okele Staff | May 18, 2018

Lt. j.g. Peter Wojcik

HSM-37 Public Affairs

On May 3, the Easyriders of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron Three Seven (HSM-37) held a change of command in Hangar 103 on Marine Corps Base Hawaii, Kaneohe Bay.

Navy Cmdr. Gabriel M. Kelly, relieved Cmdr. Teague J. Suarez, as the 35th commanding officer of HSM-37 since its establishment in 1975.

Navy Cmdr. Daniel M. Martins, assumed the duties of executive officer. Navy Capt. David P. Walt, commodore, Helicopter Maritime Strike Wing Pacific was the event’s guest speaker.

During his tenure, Suarez lead the Easyriders in deploying combat-ready detachments in support of operations throughout the Third, Seventh, Fourth, and Fifth Fleet areas of responsibility.

Suarez, a 1998 graduate of the United States Naval Academy, will serve his next assignment as the navigator for the USS Nimitz.

He will be moving with his wife and two children to Burlington, Washington for his next tour. He looks back proudly on his time in Hawaii as the Easyrider’s skipper.

“I am extremely proud of this squadron. It was my privilege to serve as commanding officer.”

Kelly, a native of Monterey, California and 1999 graduate of the United States Naval Academy, is looking forward to leading the Easyriders, and is extremely honored to be the next commanding officer. Kelly commented on his vision for the squadron moving forward.

“I am looking forward to more outstanding things in the near future,” he said.

As the incoming executive officer, Martins is looking forward to serving with the Easyriders and enjoying time on the island of Oahu.

From 2014 to 2017 he served as the Joint Force Headquarters, National Capital Region as the Contingency Coordination Center operations officer and the J-36 air domain officer. Martin graduated from Boston University in 2001.

As the only Maritime Strike Helicopter Squadron in the Middle Pacific (MIDPAC) Region, HSM-37 provides a variety of services to MIDPAC-based ships, including the detachments that embark them for deployment.

These detachments support all Pearl Harbor based Arleigh Burke-class destroyers and Ticonderoga-class cruisers.

The squadron is the largest operational MH-60R squadron in the U.S. Navy.