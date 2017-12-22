Hospitality tent to serve military at 2018 Sony Open

Ho'okele Staff | Dec 22, 2017

STORY AND PHOTO COURTESY OF PASHA HAWAII

Pasha Hawaii, the official ocean transport company for the Sony Open, will sponsor the 2018 Sony Open in support of Friends of Hawaii Charities and return for its 10th year as host of the Birdies for the Brave Patriots’ Outpost.

“Our military and their families sacrifice so much to protect our freedom and safety,” said George Pasha, IV, president and CEO. “Hosting the Sony Open’s Military Appreciation Tent is a highlight for our employees, who look forward every year to thanking our military for their selfless service to our country. We are honored to be a part of such a wonderful program.”

The hospitality tent, located on the 18th fairway, will be open to active duty and retired military service members, veterans, reserves and their families from Thursday, Jan. 11 through Sunday, Jan. 14. Complimentary food and beverages will be provided.

Free admission to the Sony Open is extended to active duty and retired military service members, reserves and their family members who present a valid military ID. Free admission is also extended to veterans with tickets issued through the Veteran Tickets Foundation.