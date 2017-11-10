HOSC to host free ‘Snacks With Santa’

Ho'okele Staff | Nov 10, 2017

The Hickam Officers’ Spouses’ Club (HOSC) will host its annual Snacks with Santa event, Dec. 2 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Ka Makani Community Center on the Hickam side of Joint Base.

The event is free, but registration is required since space is limited. The registration link will go live Nov. 18 at 9 a.m. and can be found on the HOSC Web site at: https://hickamosc.wildapricot.org/santa. Snacks with Santa activities will include a visit with Santa, face painting, crafts, games, cookies and drinks.

Attendees will need to present proof of registration via print out or cell phone when checking in the day of the event. Also, attendees must have base access.

For more information, contact Kimberly Vann, HOSC Snacks with Santa chairperson, at hoscsnackswithsanta@gmail.com.