‘Hoppy’ Easter

Ho'okele Staff | Apr 14, 2017

To celebrate Easter, 58 kids and 56 adults were invited to eat a French toast and ham breakfast April 8 at the Pearl Harbor Navy Exchange, along with enjoying arts and crafts provided by the Navy Lodge, USO and Navy League. There was also a special appearance by Kernel Popcorn who did magic tricks and made balloon art for the kids. Each child received a goodie bag filled with Easter items and took pictures with the Easter bunny.

Photo courtesy of Pearl Harbor Navy Exchange