Ho‘okele online survey begins today

Ho'okele Staff | Sep 15, 2017

Navy Region Hawaii Public Affairs

The Ho‘okele base newspaper is conducting an online survey to determine the readership, audience and customer feedback. The online survey begins today, Sept. 15 at www.hookelenews.com and will continue until Oct. 13.

Ho‘okele readers who fill out the survey will automatically be entered to win a $100 gift card to a local hardware store which is provided by our publisher, Oahu Publications. A winner will be randomly selected from all entries received and will be notified by email.

We appreciate you taking the time to participate in the survey and give us some valuable feedback.Visit www.hookelenews.com to complete the survey. Only one survey should be completed per person.

The survey will help provide our Ho‘okele staff with helpful feedback and give us ideas to help improve our newspaper. Employees and family members of Navy Region Hawaii Public Affairs and Oahu Publications are not eligible to enter to win.

Please take a few minutes to answer the survey. We would love to hear from you. Mahalo nui loa!