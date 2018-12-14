Ho‘okele newspaper moving to a new digital future

Ho'okele Staff | Dec 14, 2018

Two historic bases – Pearl Harbor Naval Station and Hickam Air Force Base — combined into a single installation which formed Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam (JBPHH) on Oct. 1, 2010.

As a joint base, the Navy newspaper, formerly known as Hawaii Navy News, evolved into a regional joint military newspaper serving both the Navy and Air Force communities. The newspaper was renamed “Ho‘okele,” which means navigator in Hawaiian.

The Ho‘okele newspaper is a weekly publication published every Friday and is delivered to Navy and Air Force base housing; military exchanges and commissaries; medical clinics; Morale, Welfare and Recreation facilities and more.

From 2010 to 2018, the Ho‘okele newspaper provided news, feature stories, and command information that covered events within JBPHH and other organizations involving Hawaii Sailors, Airmen, Department of Defense civilians and military families.

Through the years, the Ho‘okele newspaper represented excellence in journalism, photography and graphic arts. Ho‘okele is an award-winning civilian-enterprise newspaper that received multiple Chief of Navy Information Russell Egnor Media Awards.

In 2012, Ho‘okele won first place in the Metro Newspaper category. In 2014 and 2015, Ho‘okele won honorable mention. The latest award

Ho‘okele achieved was second place in the Print Publication category in 2017, while competing against magazines.

Over recent decades, the decline of newspapers in the United States greatly accelerated. U.S. newspaper advertising revenue dropped from a high of nearly $70 billion in 2000 to $15 billion by 2016.

Oahu Publications, which published Ho‘okele, was not immune. Today’s Ho‘okele is our last as a newspaper.

Thank you to all of our readers for your support and interest in the Ho‘okele.

We will navigate to new platforms as an online news magazine in 2019 and we plan to still keep the Navy and Air Force team in Hawaii informed and entertained in the years ahead.

Mahalo nui loa.